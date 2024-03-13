Alia Bhatt recalls feeling ‘protective’ when she signed Jigra after giving birth to daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt is poised for an exhilarating year ahead, with a slew of projects lined up for shooting and the highly anticipated action film Jigra set to release in September. On the personal front, Alia is reveling in the joys of parenthood, having welcomed her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha, into the world in November 2022. In a recent interview, Alia reminisced about the moment she signed on for the movie Jigra, recalling a profound sense of protectiveness that enveloped her, considering it was shortly after giving birth.

Alia Bhatt recalls signing Jigra after Raha’s birth and gives hint about the film

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Alia Bhatt provided insights into her upcoming film, Jigra, which was officially announced last year. Describing the project, Alia expressed that it ventures into a different zone compared to her previous works. She offered a tantalizing hint about the film's essence, cautious not to reveal too much.

Reflecting on the moment she committed to the film, Alia recounted how she signed on shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. She shared, “At the time I signed Jigra, it was just after I had given birth, a couple of months, like 4 months, so I was feeling very protective. Something about me was feeling… like I was just in Tiger’s mode wanting to protect my cub. So Jigra is all about protecting your loved ones.”

Jigra marks Alia's second movie as a producer, a project she describes as significantly distinct from her maiden production. Nevertheless, she emphasized that the film remains anchored in impactful storytelling, a core value of her production company, which sparks discussions long after its viewing.

About Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra

The movie is described as a gripping prison break action thriller, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Under the direction of Vasan Bala, the film features Alia and The Archies fame Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Accompanying the announcement video, which offered a glimpse of Alia's character complemented by a compelling voiceover and stirring background music, Alia penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started.”

Expressing her anticipation for the journey ahead, Alia added,, “Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

After recently wrapping up in Singapore, Alia and Vedang shared endearing pictures on social media, marking the conclusion of filming. The eagerly awaited movie is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on September 27, 2024.

In addition to her role in Jigra, Alia is poised to take on the lead in a solo film within the YRF spy universe. Furthermore, the actress is gearing up for another collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the epic saga Love & War, where she will share the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal. This ambitious project is set for a Christmas release in 2025.

