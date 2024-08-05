John Cena recalls his 'starstruck' moment of meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Anant-Radhika's wedding; calls SRK 'amazing'

Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor who has admirers living in every part of the country. He not only makes his fans skip a beat with his charm and dimpled smile but he is also loved by many national and international stars who wish to share the screen with him.

One among them is American actor and professional wrestler, John Cena. Last month, the international celebrity was in India to attend the grand star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During the gala, he met with Shah Rukh Khan and expressed his admiration for him to him.

When ANI contacted the Hollywood star and spoke about his fondness for the Pathaan actor, John Cena said that he is inspired by SRK. The Heads of State actor further added that Shah Rukh did a Ted Talk that found him at the right time in his life. With his words of wisdom and experience, King Khan motivated and inspired Cena and helped him bring a change in his life.

Since then, he has been able to recognize all the blessings and ‘jackpots’ that he has been given making him feel grateful for them. He also now works hard to ensure he doesn’t waste them. Talking more about his recent meeting with the Jawan actor, John said, “It was such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person’s hands that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did.”

The Jackpot actor further added that he couldn’t have been more empathetic and kind. Calling the meeting ‘wonderful’, Cena said he was “awestruck and starstruck.”

On July 13, 2024, John Cena took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, making both their fans go gaga. He penned in his post, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan for the first time in the movie, King.

