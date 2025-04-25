Will Gerard Piqué Date Shakira Again? Exploring Possibility Amid Footballer and Clara Chia’s Breakup After 3 Years

Gerard Piqué’s love life is back in the headlines after reports surfaced that the retired footballer has called it quits with his longtime girlfriend Clara Chia. The split comes three years after the pair first went public with their relationship, which began not long after Piqué’s highly-publicized breakup with global pop star Shakira.

Advertisement

According to the Spanish TV show Vamos a ver (Let’s See), journalist Adriana Dorronsoro confirmed that the 38-year-old former Barcelona and Spain defender has parted ways with Clara Chia, 26. While the cause of the split remains unclear, Dorronsoro revealed that “third parties may be involved,” fueling speculation about potential infidelity.

The source, reportedly close to the couple, hinted at possible complications surrounding Piqué’s lifestyle, with his time divided between Barcelona and Miami—where his two sons with Shakira, Milan (11) and Sasha (9), live. The distance, combined with persistent rumors of Piqué being spotted with another woman in Miami, may have played a role in the breakup.

Chia, who works for a sports entertainment production company, had been in a relationship with Piqué since 2022. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media, even moving into the home Piqué once shared with Shakira after their split. However, the relationship now appears to have come to an end.

Advertisement

This development has sparked renewed curiosity about Piqué’s past with Shakira, whom he dated for 11 years before their separation in 2022 amid rumors of cheating. The Colombian singer publicly confirmed the breakup at the time, later taking several digs at Piqué through her music, famously referring to him as “Voldemort.”

While Shakira has moved forward with her career and life in Miami, fans are questioning whether Piqué and the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer might ever reconnect, especially following his split from Chia.

Although speculation is swirling about Piqué’s love life and the possibility of rekindling his relationship with Shakira, the footballer has remained focused on his family and personal peace. “I am very happy, I have a great time, and I feel privileged,” he previously shared in an interview with CNN. With both parties having moved on in their own ways, only time will tell if fate has any surprises in store for the former couple. For now, all eyes remain on Piqué as he navigates life after another high-profile breakup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Shakira Perform At Halftime Final Of Copa America USA 2024? Here's What Report Says