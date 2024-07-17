Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena share warm hug; fans gush over ‘rare’ moment

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebration in Mumbai was a place for unexpected crossovers. One such meeting occurred between Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and popular wrestler-actor John Cena. The latter had earlier dropped a picture with SRK and penned a heartfelt note for him. Now, a video of a warm hug shared between them has gone viral on social media, with fans gushing over the moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena’s hug at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has captured the hearts of fans

A video from Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena’s meeting during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12, 2024, has been shared by several fan pages on X (formerly Twitter). In the short clip, SRK, dressed in his green sherwani, and John, wearing a navy blue desi outfit, were seen hugging each other and sharing a few words.

Watch the video here!

Fans were touched by this moment and couldn’t stop praising the duo. One person said, “Rare: Shah Rukh Khan hugging John Cena at Ambani wedding,” while another called them, “Two biggies, ultra legends.”

A user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena sharing a hug at the Ambani wedding – the ultimate crossover,” and another stated, “Rarest moment of Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena hugging at the Ambani wedding.”

Advertisement

A post read, “John Cena has always spoken about his admiration for @iamsrk... Nice to see him finally meet the Badshah in person. A great moment indeed.”

Check out the tweets!

John Cena told Shah Rukh Khan about his impact on his life

On July 13, John Cena posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the wedding on his X account. Thanking the Ambani family, he wrote, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.”

Revealing what he told King Khan during their meeting, John added, “An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”

ALSO READ: Rhea Kapoor misses her ‘OG and always Shaadi partner’ Sonam Kapoor amid Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; PICS