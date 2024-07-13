John Cena says he could tell Shah Rukh Khan the ‘positive effect he has had on his life’; drops PIC from Anant-Radhika’s Wedding

John Cena's love for Shah Rukh Khan is not hidden from the world. As he attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, we were looking forward to seeing him with the superstar.

The much-loved wrestler-actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on July 13 and shared a picture with SRK. Along with it, he wrote a beautiful note which is being loved by all the fans on social media.

John Cena writes a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan and Ambani family

John Cena dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on X a few minutes back and thanked the Ambani family for their hospitality. He also hinted about the conversation he had with SRK.

The wrestler-actor shared that it was a surreal 24 hours for him in Mumbai and he's grateful to the Ambani family for their "unmatched warmth and hospitality." He further shared that it was an experience filled with so many unforgettable moments that allowed him to connect with countless new friends and Shah Rukh Khan.

John Cena added that he personally told him about the positive effect the superstar has had on his life.

Story in development. Stay tuned for updates.