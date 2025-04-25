Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted on Date Amid Looming Legal Drama Involving Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently stepped out for a date night while embroiled in a prolonged legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The It Ends With Us co-stars have filed numerous lawsuits against each other over the course of several months since last year.

Lively and Reynolds made a glamorous red carpet appearance at the TIME100 Gala on April 24. The couple made a public appearance, turning it into a rare date night as they walked the red carpet. This comes amid a whirlwind of lawsuits that consume the Gossip Girl actress in her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The couple attended the Jazz at Lincoln Center, accompanied by Lively's mother, Elaine, so it became a family outing. Lively was dazzling in a strapless fuchsia dress with emerald trimmings, while Reynolds looked dashing in his traditional black suit and bowtie.

The red carpet premiere comes amid a challenging time for Lively, who filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024. She accused Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios executives of sexual harassment, retaliation, and a smear campaign.

In the complaint, Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate conduct on set against her as well as against many others on set. Several of Lively's co-stars have come out in support of her with public statements and posts in her favor.

Baldoni and his representatives have denied every accusation and filed a defamation countersuit for $400 million against damages from Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist.

They likewise brought a second libel suit against The New York Times for the publication of CRD complaint details, alleging that the article maligned private messages. Lively's attorneys, on the other hand, uphold that the complaint is supported by overwhelming evidence and charge the defendants with retaliatory "astroturfing" to defile her reputation.

"This is not a 'feud' arising from 'creative differences' or a 'he said/she said' situation. Ms. Lively’s complaint alleges that Wayfarer and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing for her efforts to protect herself and others on set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing," said Lively's lawyers to E! News.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni's legal battle goes to trial in court in March 2026.

