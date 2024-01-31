Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘queen’ Amrita Arora on her birthday; Malaika Arora-Karisma join ‘annual huddle’

Today marks the birthday of model-actress Amrita Arora, and her closest friends pulled out all the stops to ensure it was an unforgettable celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan went the extra mile by creating a heartfelt video to convey her birthday wishes to Amrita. Meanwhile, Amrita's sister Malaika Arora shared a heartwarming group photo featuring the tight-knit girl gang, which also included Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on BFF Amrita Arora

On Wednesday, January 31, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to shower her best friend, Amrita Arora, with a special birthday tribute. She shared a touching video montage featuring cherished moments captured between the two, as well as with their close-knit group of friends. The snapshots also included Kareena's husband, Saif Ali Khan, adding to the warmth of the celebration.

In the accompanying caption, Kareena expressed her love and admiration for Amrita, affectionately referring to her as the "queen of our hearts." She declared her unwavering affection, proclaiming, "I love you my amolas Forever and ever and ever … And happily ever after… Beboo and AMU (infinity emoji) @amuaroraofficial." This heartfelt message encapsulated the enduring bond and camaraderie shared between the two lifelong friends.

Malaika Arora drops group picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to wish Amrita Arora on her birthday

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's sister, also took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to her beloved sibling. Sharing a nostalgic snapshot from what appeared to be a cherished memory, the image captured a heartwarming moment of the group, including Malaika, Amrita, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, embracing each other warmly amidst a backdrop of celebratory cakes.

Dressed in chic attire, they exuded happiness and camaraderie, radiating joy in the midst of their close connection. In the caption, Malaika wrote, “It’s ammolassssss bday n we can’t stay calm …… time for our annual squishy squashy huddle @amuaroraofficial.”

In her Instagram story, Malaika shared another endearing message alongside a picture featuring herself and Amrita in stylish ensembles. The sweet note read, "Happy birthday my baby sis @amuaroraofficial…. Love you."

