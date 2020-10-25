Advertisement
  1. Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket&#039;s shoot postponed in Bhuj owing to heavy rains

    Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket's shoot postponed in Bhuj owing to heavy rains

Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket's shoot postponed...
  1. PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh grabs attention in her chic avatar as she steps out in the city

    PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh grabs attention in her chic avatar as she steps out in the city

PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh grabs attention in her chic...
  1. Kangana Ranaut &amp; her sister Rangoli seek time till mid November to appear for investigation in sedition case

    Kangana Ranaut & her sister Rangoli seek time till mid November to appear for investigation in sedition case

Kangana Ranaut & her sister Rangoli seek time till mid...
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement