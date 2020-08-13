EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to welcome their second baby around March 2021
It's a happy time for the entire Kapoor khandaan. The stork is visiting them again and Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan are soon going to welcome their second baby together. Kareena has always, in her interviews, spoken about having a second child after Taimur, and now they decided to release a statement sharing the good news with her fans and the media.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," their statement read. Bebo is in her first trimester and we hear she will deliver early next year. We rang up daddy Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the same. "Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year." This will also complete Saif and Kareena's family of four and Taimur will soon get a playmate as well.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant: Actress and Saif Ali Khan CONFIRM Taimur to become a big brother
Last time, when Kareena was pregnant, she set out a completely new trend of working till the very end of her pregnancy. In fact, right after delivering Taimur, she took a couple of months and resumed work again. A friend of the actress shares that Kareena plans to do the same even now. She will quickly wrap up her work for Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadha and she's already informed the team about the good news a few days ago so they can schedule the shoot accordingly. Even after that, she's been reading scripts and will green light a few more projects before her second delivery.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
"The stork has visited again" "the family of four is now complete" God such regressive thinking!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
If she said Sara Ali Khan shudnt date Sushant , that’s not a crime , people are free to form an opinion of a man after meeting him a few times and giving advice accordingly to your relative . If she thought he wasn’t the right person was Sara then it’s her duty to guide her .
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Maybe this time she will keep her mouth shut and not tell the world to take pictures as hes the most beautiful baby this side of the equater! Not interested what she produces it can’t be anything better than her. And her manners are gross.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Do you know Kareena firstly congrats. Secondly, do the honourable thing and apologise to sushants family and mainly fans for showing disrespect and complete cold disregard and mouthing off nasties about him. Maybe you will have another boy...being him up for 30 years and then be faced with a brutal fate....with the world also claiming he shouldn’t be dated. What would you do. As in life what goes round comes round. Think don’t hide behind your house door.