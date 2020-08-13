EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to welcome their second baby around March 2021

Dad Randhir Kapoor, who's ecstatic with the news, has confirmed exclusively to Pinkvilla that Kareena is due in March next year. With this, it will also complete Bebo and Saif's family of four.

It's a happy time for the entire Kapoor khandaan. The stork is visiting them again and Kareena Kapoor Khan & are soon going to welcome their second baby together. Kareena has always, in her interviews, spoken about having a second child after Taimur, and now they decided to release a statement sharing the good news with her fans and the media.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," their statement read. Bebo is in her first trimester and we hear she will deliver early next year. We rang up daddy Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the same. "Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year." This will also complete Saif and Kareena's family of four and Taimur will soon get a playmate as well.

Last time, when Kareena was pregnant, she set out a completely new trend of working till the very end of her pregnancy. In fact, right after delivering Taimur, she took a couple of months and resumed work again. A friend of the actress shares that Kareena plans to do the same even now. She will quickly wrap up her work for starrer Lal Singh Chadha and she's already informed the team about the good news a few days ago so they can schedule the shoot accordingly. Even after that, she's been reading scripts and will green light a few more projects before her second delivery.

Credits :Pinkvilla

