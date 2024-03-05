Katrina Kaif credits Salman Khan for encouraging her to join Kabir Khan's New York: 'I was angsty in my heart'

Katrina Kaif is one of the most adored actresses in the industry. Apart from her acting talent, she is known for her impeccable fashion choices, extraordinary dance, and ethereal beauty. She has many hit films to her credit, one of them being New York, directed by Kabir Khan. Katrina's role in the film was highly appreciated at the time of its release and is remembered to this day.

However, what many may not know is that Katrina initially wasn't happy about starring in the film. It was only after Salman Khan's encouragement that she begrudgingly agreed to take on the role. In a candid interview with Mid-Day, Katrina revealed this intriguing anecdote, shedding light on her initial reluctance and eventual decision to join the project.

Katrina Kaif thought Kabir Khan was a documentary filmmaker

In the interview, Katrina Kaif made an interesting revelation about how she ended up doing the film New York. She mentioned that she was initially supposed to play the fourth girl in Bachna Ae Haseeno; however, the character was cut from the film. This was disappointing for Katrina, especially because she had been eager to work with Yash Raj Films for a long time.

Shortly after this, Aditya Chopra called her for New York. The actress shared, "When I first heard the film, I thought he offered me kind of a small film which was more artsy and had no song and dance. I thought Kabir Khan was like a documentary filmmaker. After taking away a big commercial film like Bachna Ae Haseeno, he gave me this art film, New York. And I was not very happy about it. I was angsty in my heart.”

She further revealed that Salman Khan played a pivotal role in encouraging her to take on the role. He had met Kabir Khan for his first film Kabul Express, where Kabir wanted Salman to star in the project. Although she didn't know the details of their interaction, Salman had a positive impression of Kabir, telling her that New York had the potential to be an exceptional film under Kabir's direction. Despite her initial reluctance, she agreed to do the film but walked onto the set feeling somewhat begrudging.

Having just experienced the success of Singh Is Kinng, she expected a larger production. However, upon arriving on the New York set, she was surprised by the smaller crew and lack of elaborate setups. However, her perception quickly changed as they wrapped up filming in New York. It turned out to be one of the most incredible experiences of her life, and she found it hard to leave. The bonds she formed with her co-stars during this time became some of her closest friendships. Working with Kabir was a transformative experience for her, as he instilled in her the confidence to find her voice.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It was the first major Bollywood film of 2024 and garnered huge critical acclaim. Before that, she was seen in Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film did a decent business at the box office.

The actress is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will have her alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film has been delayed due to scheduling issues.

