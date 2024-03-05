PICS: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal strike pose with Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor

Last week, Jamnagar witnessed a grand gathering of Bollywood luminaries who came together to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event was a lavish affair, offering celebrities a chance to unwind and mingle amidst their busy schedules.

Numerous snapshots capturing the essence of the celebration have flooded social media, showcasing celebrities fully immersed in the joyous occasion. Most recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures featuring herself alongside other prominent actors and friends from the industry.

Bollywood celebs strike a pose together

On March 4th, Sara Ali Khan delighted her Instagram followers with a peek into the vibrant festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar. The pictures showcased the actress mingling with Bollywood's power couples, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, and the charismatic Arjun Kapoor.

Dressed to impress in resplendent traditional ensembles, the stars radiated elegance and camaraderie. Take a look:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress didn't just capture the star-studded moments; she also gave us a peek into the heartwarming family bonds amidst the festivities. Sharing cherished moments spent with her dear ones, Sara's Instagram feed featured quality time with her family - father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It's evident that the family had a blast at the event, making memories that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

The actress is all set for an exhilarating lineup of films. One of her upcoming projects is Murder Mubarak, a thriller boasting an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma. Excitement mounts as the trailer for the movie is slated to drop on March 5.

Another highly anticipated film on Sara's horizon is Ae Watan Mere Watan, inspired by true events. Sara takes on the role of the courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, amidst the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Fans were treated to the trailer release today on March 4.

In addition, Sara is set to grace the screen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

