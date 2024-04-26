Rashami Desai is popularly recognized for her stint in Salman Khan-hosted controversial show, Bigg Boss 13, where she garnered appreciation for her strong gameplay. The actress had previously been part of many daily soaps, which has skyrocketed her career.

Recently, the actress had been in a conversation with Hindustan Times, where she clapped back at the trolls, fat-shaming her, meanwhile targeting her looks at Arti Singh’s wedding.

Rashami Desai on trolls fat-shaming her

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, actress Rashami Desai answered all the fat-shaming trolls she had been receiving from her netizens since her look in Arti Singh’s pre-wedding festivities.

Referring to the trolls, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant claimed she believes more in her inner conscience than others' perceptions. She stated, “You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don’t need validation from anyone.” According to the actress, trolling is a part and parcel of a public figure’s life, which is uncertain.

The Uttaran actress further slammed the trollers, stating that she could not still look like a 21 or 22-year-old woman. The industry asks for hardships, and surviving in this glamorous world is not easy. In addition, she said, "My journey is beautiful, but change is hard for some people to accept."

Addressing the same, Desai highlighted that in this glamorous industry, there is constant pressure to meet certain beauty standards, but very often, people forget to consider that one might be dealing with some health condition. Adding to this, she expressed that she has been unwell for the past few months.

She claimed that now the social media negativity does not affect her mentally.

Rashami’s reaction to getting trolled at Arti Singh’s wedding

Rashami replied to the trolls about getting fat-shamed at Arti's wedding that there was nothing beyond her friend getting married.

She added that trolling is very uncertain, and it changes every day. Yesterday, it was about her clothes, the day before that, it was about my character, and before that, it was about something anonymous. Therefore, one must continue to look forward.

More about Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai’s career took a flight with her appearance in the daily soap Uttaran, where she was essaying the role of a grey character named Tapasya Thakur. Later, she garnered fame for her show along with her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, the late Sidharth Shukla, Dil Se Dil Tak.

