Katrina Kaif looks mesmerizing in black outfit as she steps out in city, netizens can’t get enough of her beauty; ‘no one is like this Barbie’: WATCH

Katrina Kaif who has maintained a low personal profile for few months now made a stunning appearance at a recent event for her beauty brand, K Beauty. Although the actress has kept a low profile, her beautiful looks went viral online and fans couldn't stop praising her beauty and called her India's most beautiful actress.

The actress was dressed in a long, elegant black dress, Katrina Kaif exuded sophistication and style, leaving everyone in awe. Her subtle makeup and open, open hair perfectly complemented her look, creating a timeless look.

Take a look:

The actress patiently stayed back and clicked selfies with paparazzi, with utmost grace. Also, her kind gesture to pose with each of them went viral online.

As she posed for the paparazzi, Katrina's natural charm and effortless elegance became the talk of the town. Fans flooded social media with praises, calling her one of the most beautiful actresses in India. “India’s most beautiful actress,” commented a fan on her viral photos. Another admirer wrote, “There is no one like this Barbie,” drawing parallels to her doll-like charm. A third user simply gushed, “She is so beautiful,” voicing the sentiments of millions.

Katrina’s ability to captivate the audience isn’t new. Over the years, she has established herself as a fashion icon and a role model for millions, inspiring with her flawless sense of style and dedication to her craft. She is considered the standard of beauty in Bollywood and continues to push that boundary.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupati and hasn't announced any new acting project. She continues to focus on her beauty brand, K Beauty.

