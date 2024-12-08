Katrina Kaif wears simple traditional dress at airport with Vicky Kaushal and still manages to look elegant

The effortless style queen Katrina Kaif has been making waves in the fashion industry with her minimalistic vibes. The actress was recently snapped at the airport with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and quickly caught our attention with their chic wardrobe picks. Where on one side Vicky was wearing a cool denim shirt and cargo-type pants, Katrina embraced ethnic style in a pink kurta set. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Katrina Kaif was once again seen turning heads with her ethnic style. She was wearing a pink full set that made her look full of elegance. The outfit featured a round neckline with a v-cut in the middle, full sleeves, and floral prints, making it perfect to rock your daily ethnic fashion. For the work details, the kurta had a white floral embroidery around her neck and sleeves.

The kurta was not too long and reached just above her knees, perfect to keep it in everyday wear. She paired it with the matching bottoms. Her wide-leg traditional pants were high-waisted and had loose details, perfect to balance comfort and style. At the hem, her pants had white embroidery, ideally complementing her kurta.

She completed her outfit with the sheer white dupatta adorned with white embroidery at the ends. This three-piece outfit featuring the same embroidery showcased that the actress always loves to prioritize her comfort.

As for her makeup, she decided to flaunt her natural beauty. Her glass-finish skin was glowing perfectly, and that sun-kissed moment gave an ethereal touch to her appearance. She just enhanced her beauty with a touch of lip balm. We must say that the actress is surely consistent with her healthy routine because she has the skin all girls dream of.

To kick off the traveling in an ethnic style, the actress decided to opt for traditional jootis. Adorned with prints, her choice of footwear was perfect for traveling.

Her hair styled in a side partition and kept open exuded relaxable vibes. At last, she completed her look with her favorite tinted oversized black sunglasses, perfect to deal with sunny mornings.

Katrina Kaif’s inspired ethnic outfit not only elevates your traditional wardrobe but can also help in rocking your everyday fashion. For a bit of glam edge, you can even accessorize it a bit with earrings and a bracelet.

