Did you know Katrina Kaif initially wanted to do Salman Khan’s Veer? Director Anil Sharma reveals why Zareen Khan was cast instead

Zareen Khan, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer, has claimed that her constant comparison to Katrina Kaif has not worked in her favor. In a recent interview, director Anil Sharma addressed the comparison, admitting that Zareen does resemble Katrina. He also revealed that Katrina Kaif initially wanted to be a part of Veer, but the makers were looking for a new face. It was Salman Khan who found Zareen and asked Sharma to cast her in the movie.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Veer director Anil Sharma addressed the perception that Zareen Khan resembled Katrina Kaif and whether her casting in the film was intentional. He clarified that it wasn’t the case, explaining that Salman Khan was working with Katrina on a film, which was Veer, and he asked Sharma to meet Zareen.

While Katrina initially wanted to be part of the film, the makers decided they needed a new face. Khan discovered Zareen, who came from a humble background, and that is how she was cast in the movie.

He continued by saying that Khan had sent Zareen to him, and he worked as hard as he could with her. The Gadar 2 director acknowledged that her appearance resembled Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, in an old interview with Navbharat Times, Zareen was asked about the constant comparison to Merry Christmas actress. She shared that when people enter the industry, their goal is to create their own identity, not to be seen as someone else's lookalike or shadow.

Advertisement

Zareen expressed that despite struggling for several years to establish herself in Bollywood, she is still often labeled as Katrina's lookalike. She further mentioned that no filmmaker is interested in working with a lookalike or a duplicate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. Pinkvilla was first to report that the makers are planning to release the teaser on the superstar's birthday, December 27, 2024. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Pratiek Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan proudly records son AbRam Khan's performance at his school annual function; Gauri and Suhana cheer along: WATCH