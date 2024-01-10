Merry Christmas: 6 reasons why you should watch Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer thriller

The eagerly awaited Merry Christmas is set to hit theaters this Friday, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch. This thrilling film showcases the dynamic pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, supported by an exceptional cast, all guided by the visionary director of neo-noir cinema, Sriram Raghavan.

The trailer and accompanying songs have only intensified curiosity about the storyline, tantalizing viewers with glimpses of suspense and mystery in this cinematic venture. Here are six compelling reasons why securing your tickets for the January 12 release is a must, putting an end to your lingering questions as the film graces theaters.

1. Fresh pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina, who has captivated audiences with her diverse roles and most recently showcased her prowess in the action genre in Tiger 3, is set to unveil a new facet of her talent in this film.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, fresh from his villainous role in the blockbuster Jawan, brings his unique charisma to the upcoming movie. The trailer and the romantic songs offered a glimpse of Katrina and Vijay’s dreamy chemistry. After seeing their adorable camaraderie during the promotional campaign, fans are eagerly looking forward to the on-screen magic created by this unconventional pairing.

2. Direction of Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan's previous film, Andhadhun, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, made its mark in 2018 as a critical and commercial triumph. The movie garnered acclaim for its gripping narrative and stellar acting performances.

Audiences are eagerly anticipating the return of the filmmaker with Merry Christmas, especially considering Raghavan's reputation as a master of the thriller and dark film genre, evident in his filmography including works such as Badlapur, Ek Hasina Thi, and more. The excitement is further heightened by Sriram Raghavan's first-time collaboration with lead stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

3. Talented supporting cast of Merry Christmas in Hindi and Tamil versions

A captivating aspect of the movie is its bilingual nature, being filmed in both Hindi and Tamil languages. While Vijay and Katrina play lead roles in both versions, the supporting cast varies.

In the Hindi version, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Conversely, the Tamil iteration features actors like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Notably, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar are set to make cameo appearances in both language versions, adding an intriguing dynamic to the film.

4. Intriguing plot and mystery in Merry Christmas

The trailer of the film, released separately in Hindi and Tamil, provided a glimpse into what awaits viewers without unraveling the intricate plot. Vijay and Katrina, portraying Albert and Maria, serendipitously meet on Christmas Eve, opting to spend the festive night together. However, their seemingly serene and joyful night takes a mysterious and dark turn.

The trailer offers visuals of action, violence, and drama, all shrouded in mystery, particularly hinting at the peril Katrina and her daughter face. Poignant dialogues like "The night is darkest just before dawn" and "Sometimes violence is better than sacrifice" only deepen the enigma. Katrina's emotive line, "Hum jisse pyaar karte hai woh marr jaye ya humare liye uska pyaar marr jaye, marte toh hum hi hai na" (If the person we love dies or the love they feel for us dies, we’re the ones who die) intensifies the intrigue.

Symbolic elements like landline phones, weighing machines, teddy bears, and origami add layers to the narrative, while the haunting Christmas music in the background amplifies the atmospheric tension.

5. Music of Merry Christmas

6. Festive theme of Merry Christmas and one night story

