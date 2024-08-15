Khel Khel Mein Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and others’ comedy

The highly anticipated Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, has finally arrived. After the film’s release today, August 15, 2024, the audience watched it in theaters and shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Read 13 tweets in this piece to make your decision about watching the comedy drama.

In their Twitter reviews, netizens praised the humor and emotions in Khel Khel Mein as well as the performances of the entire cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

One person said, “Akshay Kumar is Again making everyone laugh after Housefull 4, Taapsee Pannu brings the charm into the film, A.Virk is Excellent with his simplicity. Khel Khel Mein is packed with funny jokes, one-liners, and full drama. #KhelKhelMeinReview : (4 stars) #AkshayKumar #KhelKhelMein.”

Another user wrote, “#KhelKhelMein is a perfect blend of comedy and emotions. Mudassar Aziz has done it so elegantly. Didn’t let any of the two elements to overpower each other. Akshay Kumar, captain of the ship was impeccable. Excellent Job done by supporting cast. 4.25 (stars).”

A netizen wrote, “Loved laughed enjoyed. @akshaykumar was (fire) nd emotional chemistry with @Vaaniofficia soo good, @taapsee and @AmmyVirk chemistry before and after was mind-blowing, finally saw @FardeenFKhan loved his performance, @ItsMePragya and @AdityaSeal_ have performed well. #KhelKhelMein.”

A post read, “Just finished Watching #khelKhelMein #Gripping #Engaging & #Entertaining with much much Funny Scenes & It Had A Great Message on the Marriage & Yes #GaramMasala #HeyBabby #BhagumBhag #WikedSunny vala @akshaykumar vapas aagaya, No...kahi Gaya hi nahi tha vo Ratings 5/5.”

One tweet stated, “Finished watching #KhelKhelMein in a houseful show and what an experience it was everyone was laughing throughout the movie. Vintage @akshaykumar sir is back with his comic timing. The rest of the star cast also did a very good job.”

Another user said, “#KhelKhelMain is a fun-filled entertainer that has comedy, drama and emotions too. The entire starcast is fabulous and special mention to wonderful background score as well. @akshaykumar sir leads the film with his amazing comic timing. A full Paisa Wasool Entertainer.”

Check out more reactions:

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production.

