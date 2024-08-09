Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal’s thriller

The highly anticipated Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, has finally hit the OTT space today, August 9, 2024. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey return in this romantic thriller, with Sunny Kaushal being the fresh addition to the cast. As people saw the movie, they took to X (Twitter) to share their reviews. This piece has 11 tweets that you should check out before watching the film.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the twists and turns in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. There were special mentions for the performances of the lead trio, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, as well as Jimmy Shergill.

One person said, “Absolute Cinema. What A Movie | What A Direction. Full Of Suspense, Drama,Thrill. Shergil's Part Is My Fav At The End! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

A user praised, “Just finished watching #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba and it is truly an out and out #TaapseePannu film.”

Another netizen stated, “If theres one actor who is consistent in delivering a breathtaking performance every time it is #VikrantMassey from 12th Fail to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba the actor eats with every performance and leaves no crumbs.”

A tweet mentioned, “sunny was completely a surprise package as abhimanyu #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

One person reviewed, “#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba Review:- (3 star emojis) 1/2. It has so much thrill and suspense. It will excite you and you don't want to move till the end. This is how sequels should be made.#TaapseePannu,#VikrantMassey,#SunnyKaushal did a fantastic job.#JimmyShergill shines. Story is very good.”

A post read, “#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba has been WATCHED! Firstly.. Sunny Kaushal! Aap toh seedha rab ka kamaal hai! Absolutely lovedddd your performance. What a rollercoaster! Your expressions, YOUR EYES, your dialogues… whatever I say here will not do justice to it! So proud @sunnykaushal89.”

It continued, “I was at the edge of my seat in EVERY SCENE, so so engaging! Jayprad’s direction, Kanika’s storyline, the killer BGM music + songs, THE DIALOGUES and last but not the least the performances by Vikrant, Taapsee, Jimmy, Aditya - what a lajawab khichdi. #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba can now be watched on Netflix.

