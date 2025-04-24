Bhool Chuk Maaf song Chor Bazari Phir Se OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s nok jhok in remake of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone’s song will make you nostalgic

The release of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is getting closer. The trailer of the time loop-themed romantic comedy has already intrigued the audience. Now, the song Chor Bazari Phir Se has been released. Rajkummar and Wamiqa’s nok jhok in this remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s track promises to make you nostalgic.

Advertisement

Today, April 24, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf shared the song Chor Bazari Phir Se across social media platforms. The track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam. It is sung by Neeraj Shridhar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Zahrah S Khan, and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The song is a remake of Chor Bazari from the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The music video showcases Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's characters at a fun market set. They are seen teasing each other and grooving to the playful steps choreographed by Vijay A Ganguly. They enjoy some street food and drinks. However, the couple is stuck in a time loop, and their activities keep repeating in a cycle.

Watch the full song here!

Netizens flooded the comments section of the music video with their appreciation. One person said, “Giving old feel like the old chor bazari,” while another wrote, “Rajkummar and Wamiqa ke chemistry just mind-blowing.”

Advertisement

A user stated, “Original and remake both are awesome,” and another shared, “Nice Video Interesting. Good that the song didn't change the same as it is.” One comment read, “Craziness Overloaded In This Chori Bazari.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

In Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi play the roles of Ranjan and Titli, who are about to get married. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria.

The movie is directed by Karan Sharma. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The romantic comedy is slated to arrive in theaters on May 9, 2025.

Which song do you prefer? Bhool Chuk Maaf's song Chor Bazari Phir Se has been released, and it is a remake of the track Chor Bazari from Love Aaj Kal. Let us know your preference. Chor Bazari Chor Bazari Phir Se

ALSO READ: Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s BTS pics from set will take your excitement for rom-com up a notch