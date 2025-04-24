Bollywood Newswrap, April 24: Akshay Kumar to lead all Kesari films; Jacqueline Fernandez gets special gift from jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar and more

Did you miss today's entertainment highlights? Don't worry, we've got you covered. From Akshay Kumar the same to headline all future Kesari installments to Jacqueline Fernandez receiving a heartfelt gift from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, here's a quick look at the top Bollywood stories making headlines today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 24, 2025:

Advertisement

1. Jacqueline Fernandez's late mom will be reborn as their daughter, says jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar as he gives her a special gift in Bali

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently imprisoned in Delhi for his alleged involvement in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, recently wrote an emotional letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez following the death of her mother, Kim Fernandez. As a tribute to Kim, Sukesh dedicated a garden in Bali filled with her favorite blooms, lilies and tulips, and expressed a deeply sentimental message, stating that she "will be reborn as our daughter."

2. Akshay Kumar will lead all Kesari films, confirms director Karan Singh Tyagi

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has been steadily gaining traction at the box office. In a recent interaction, filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi revealed that Akshay Kumar will lead all upcoming installments in the Kesari film series.

Advertisement

3. Varun Dhawan celebrates his birthday with ‘people that matter the most to him’ and it will leave you in happy tears; WATCH

As Varun Dhawan turned a year older on April 24, 2025, the actor celebrated his birthday in a heartwarming way, surrounded by the people who truly matter the most to him. Varun Dhawan chose to spend his day with his fans and the people who love and support him unconditionally.

4. Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s BTS pics from the set will take your excitement for rom-com up a notch

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the very first time in the film Param Sundari. The pair has been busy filming for the project over the past few months. Recently, a few behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot have made their way online, giving fans a sneak peek into the rom-com. These candid moments are sure to boost anticipation for the film even more.

Advertisement

5. EXCLUSIVE: After Shaitaan, Janki Bodiwala signs on for Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3; To play a cop

Janki Bodiwala has been brought on board for a significant role in Mardaani 3. Following her impactful performance in Shaitaan, she caught the attention of both Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Impressed by her acting prowess, the makers have decided to cast her in a crucial role where she will portray a police officer in the upcoming installment of the Mardaani franchise.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Salman Khan believed in me and trusted my abilities, says Iulia Vantur: ‘Love is the reason…’