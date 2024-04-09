Kiran Rao admits Aamir Khan does not watch lot of films; reveals what their family time with Azad looks like

Kiran Rao is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Laapataa Ladies which has received some amazing reviews and responses and the box office. The filmmaker who is making headlines for her work, also stays in the limelight for her personal life. In a recent interview, Kiran was asked about how she bonded with Aamir on the sets of Swades and what they connected on to date.

Kiran Rao on what started her off with Aamir Khan

Talking to Abhira Dhar on NDTV, Kiran Rao opened up on the factor on which she bonded with Aamir Khan on the sets of Swades. She revealed that the PK actor does not watch a lot of films. In fact, she said that even when he was younger he did not watch a lot of films. He always enjoyed reading. “I think we connected a lot on books and retelling of incidents.”

The Laapataa Ladies director further added that Aamir is a really funny person. “He used to really crack me up and I think that is what really started us off. In general, we connected a lot on the kinds of things that are important to us, just socially as human beings. Telling the kind of stories that we want to tell,” added Kiran.

Kiran Rao opens up on their family time with son Azad

Talking about their son Azaad Rao, Kiran quipped that they try to get him to watch films but he doesn’t like watching films. She revealed that he only likes anime and other kinds of stuff. Kiran further revealed that Azaad liked Laapataa Ladies and that she had to drag him to the premiere of the film.

Talking about how she, Azaad, and Aamir spend time as a family, Kiran said, “When we get together, often it's sports. It’s like playing pickleball or going for a swim. Spending time with his grandparents is what we do together. Boardgames, that is what we do a lot as a family.”

Kiran and Aamir Khan got married in 2005 but separated in 2021. Despite this, they still work together to raise their son Azad. Kiran recently released her second directorial project, Laapataa Ladies, which Aamir co-produced.

