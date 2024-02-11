Kiran Rao shares how Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure affected Aamir Khan; reveals why ‘formulaic films’ are made

Kiran Rao, who co-produced the comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, has recently opened up about the film's underwhelming performance at the box office. Despite being one of the most awaited projects, the movie failed to meet expectations upon its release in 2022. In her reaction to the film's failure, Kiran disclosed the impact it had on Aamir. Additionally, she offered insight into the prevalence of "formulaic films" in the industry.

Kiran Rao on failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affecting Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Zoom, filmmaker Kiran Rao addressed the disappointment surrounding the performance of the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kiran expressed, “It's really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn't work, which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply.” She revealed that the film's lackluster reception affected not only Aamir but also the entire team involved.

Highlighting the significance of Laal Singh Chaddha to Aamir, Kiran emphasized that it was a “dream project” for him, with Aamir having pursued the rights to the script for over a decade before it came to fruition. Consequently, the underwhelming response was particularly disappointing. Despite some positive feedback on social media, Kiran acknowledged that the film ultimately failed to connect with audiences, and they must accept that reality.

Expanding on the prevalence of formulaic films in the industry, Kiran explained, “It's a risk we take and honestly I think that's one of the reasons we have formulaic films, that people just follow the formula, ‘Action films are working let's only do action’ or crime, thriller, romantic comedy, whatever it is it just becomes a safety sort of net for people who don't want to take that risk of failing.”

Kiran shared her perspective on the inherent risks involved in filmmaking, noting that no other art form carries such monumental risks. However, she stated that as filmmakers, they have willingly “signed up for this” and must view failures as valuable learning experiences.

The Laapataa Ladies director highlighted the importance of using setbacks as opportunities to improve their craft and storytelling techniques, urging filmmakers to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of audience preferences. She stressed the necessity of continuous iteration and creativity, emphasizing that audiences today are exposed to a diverse array of content and filmmakers must keep pace with these evolving tastes.

