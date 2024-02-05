Laapataa Ladies song Doubtwa OUT; quirky track features Ravi Kishan-Pratibha Ranta’s cat and mouse game

The anticipation surrounding Kiran Rao's return to the director’s chair with the movie Laapataa Ladies is palpable. The comedy-drama, slated for release next month, has already generated significant excitement with its trailer. Now, adding to the buzz, the first song from the movie, the quirky number Doubtwa, has been released. The song offers a glimpse into the escapades of the lost bride, Pratibha Ranta, and the pursuit by police officer Ravi Kishan.

On Monday, February 5th, the makers of the upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies unveiled the first song from its soundtrack. Titled Doubtwa, the song is a collaborative effort, composed by Ram Sampath, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, and featuring lyrics by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Doubtwa takes listeners on a thrilling ride of entertainment, offering a sneak peek into the chaotic escapades of the lost bride portrayed by Pratibha Ranta. As she finds herself pursued by the police, led by Ravi Kishan, the situation turns into a comical cat-and-mouse chase. Infused with peppy beats and playful lyrics, the quirky song beautifully captures the essence of rural India, which serves as a significant backdrop for the film.

More about Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s film Laapataa Ladies

Based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, Laapataa Ladies boasts a screenplay and dialogue penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues contributed by Divyanidhi Sharma. Presented by Jio Studios, this cinematic venture is helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, the film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative. Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1, 2024, Laapataa Ladies has already garnered acclaim, receiving a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

Set in rural India in 2001, the movie unfolds the enchanting adventures of two young women embarking on a journey of profound self-discovery and exploration of womanhood.

