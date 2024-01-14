Konkona Sensharma says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is not 'her kind of film'; actress REVEALS reason

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's distinctive approach to filmmaking garnered notice following the success of his recent release, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film has achieved blockbuster status. While audiences have varied opinions about the recent Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, with some praising it highly and others expressing discontent over its portrayal of violence and misogyny, actor Konkona Sensharma has attempted to provide a rationale for the depiction of violence in the movie.

Konkona Sensharma opines on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

During a recent interaction with ANI, Konkona Sensharma mentioned that she doesn't mind showcasing violence on screen as long as there is a substantial reason for it. The same goes for intimate scenes. She doesn't object to witnessing such scenes, but she doesn't want them to be included just for the sake of it. In her view, both violence and intimate scenes should have a meaningful purpose in the storytelling.

She added, “There has to be a reason why it's there in the film because it connects to the characters or it connects to the plot, or whatever it has to justify itself. That is one thing, why is it there? What is the intent of the director?”

Interestingly, although Konkona hasn't seen the film released in 2023, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the 2009 romantic comedy Wake Up Sid, she praises the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work. She added, “From what I understand and I may be mistaken, I've not watched 'Animal' because I don't feel it's my kind of film. I haven't been drawn to the film even from the reviews and things.”

She further mentioned that she is aware of the director's previous work, and he has defended the portrayal of violence in relationships, but that is not something she supports. However, if it is executed well, she doesn't mind watching it. She then added, “But that's not what I've heard. And I don't think I'm the target audience anyway. Millions of people are watching it, so it's doing very well and they don't need me.”

Discussing the type of cinema she wishes to be involved in, the actor who appeared in her initial film in 1983 stated that she doesn't lean towards commercial cinema as it's not her area of interest. She can't relate to it personally because she didn't grow up watching it, lacking the nostalgia, attachment, or childhood memories associated with it.