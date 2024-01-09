Konkona Sen Sharma recalls 'standing in a studio, holding back tears' while shooting commercial film; here's why

Actress Konkona Sensharma recalled feeling embarrassed about working on a Bengali-language thriller in the initial stages of her career. She confessed to secretly hoping that the project would never be released. Konkona acknowledged being a bit of a 'snob' and mentioned that, to some extent, she still holds that trait.

Konkona Sensharma opens up on working on a Bengali thriller

During a recent interaction with Indian Express, Konkona Sensharma acknowledged being somewhat of a 'snob' and mentioned that she still retains certain high standards. She shared an anecdote about securing her first role as an adult while she was still in college, emphasizing that it's acceptable to have elevated expectations.

She said, “I got offered this film by a very lovely man, Subrata Sen. And the film went on to do very well. It was a Bengali thriller. It was about this teenager who was in love with an older man, and it was a little sensational type. Like negative character, stalking this older man. And I used to look down on all this.”

She mentioned that during her college years, they were engaged in seminars on topics like theatre of the absurd, the Dadaist movement, and surrealism. However, between her second and third year in Calcutta, she found herself working on a commercial film, occasionally feeling it was somewhat foolish. She vividly recalled standing in a Calcutta studio, holding back tears, and secretly praying that the film never sees the light of day. She said, “I literally remember standing in a studio in Calcutta and holding back tears, and hoping that this film never releases.”

In that context, she added that if the film didn't release, nobody would witness her “behaving so stupidly”'. The film she referred to was Ek Je Aachhe Kanya, where she acted alongside the veteran Bengali star Sabyasachi Chakrabarty. Afterward, Konkona took on Rituparno Sen’s Titli just for fun before making her debut in Hindi cinema with her mother Aparna Sen’s film Mr & Mrs Iyer.

She mentioned that her mother “tricked” her into participating in the film by sending her to conduct 'research' in Chennai. Konkona stated that even after her experience with Mr & Mrs Iyer, she wasn't certain about pursuing acting as a career and would explore job opportunities in classified ads. However, the film received a National Award, leading to numerous offers coming her way.

More about the Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee starrrer Killer Soup

Killer Soup is a web series directed by Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work in acclaimed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, and Sonchiriya. The series features Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Anula Navlekar, among others. Abhishek Chaubey, Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade have created and written the series. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 11, 2024.

Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee’s work front

Konkana Sen Sharma directed a short film in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2, which received a positive response. She is also part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

In 2023, Manoj Bajpayee was involved in various intriguing films. The year kicked off with the OTT film Gulmohar, where he shared the screen with Sharmila Tagore, earning critical praise upon its release. He portrayed the character of an advocate in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and wrapped up the year with Devashish Makhija's Joram, which garnered positive responses during its festival screenings. Besides Killer Soup, he is also part of a film titled Despatch.

