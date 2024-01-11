KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor on time spent with Rishi Kapoor during his last phase in New York; 'I had the best year'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, the spotlight shone on the yesteryear actresses, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. These iconic actresses held an entire generation in thrall with their beauty and talent back in the day, and they brought their own unique charm to Karan Johar's chat show. With coffee cups in hand, they served up a delightful blend of laughs, anecdotes, and heartwarming moments.

Neetu Kapoor also opened up about her experience during the time spent with the late Rishi Kapoor in his final phase in New York. She candidly shared insights into how he transformed as a person during that period.

Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor expressed profound love in his last days

During the conversation, host Karan Johar asked Neetu Kapoor to share insights into the time spent with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, during his cancer treatment in New York. In response, she expressed, "For me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and our time in New York. So New York was very sad, but we had the best year. I had the best year of my life."

Neetu explained that Chintu Ji, despite being a very loving person, had a tendency to keep a distance and not openly show his affection, especially towards her and their children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. She highlighted that Rishi valued respect and maintained a certain distance, which affected his relationship with his children over the years. However, during the year in New York, he underwent a transformative change. Neetu described how he opened up, displayed love, and was incredibly affectionate, creating some of the best memories for them.

She acknowledged that amidst the challenging moments of chemotherapy and neutropenic phases, there were also days of joy, filled with parties, lunches, movies, and shopping when Rishi was in good health. Despite the tough times, they shared some of the best moments of their lives during that period.

Ranbir Kapoor shared insights into his relationship with his father Rishi Kapoor

During the promotion of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor candidly shared insights into his relationship with his late father. Having lost his father in the last few years, he expressed a sentiment commonly felt by those who experience such loss—feeling that they never spent enough time with their parents.

The actor shared that during his formative years, his father, Rishi Ji, was deeply immersed in work, often undertaking double or triple shifts and extensive travels. Despite harboring deep love and respect for his father, their relationship lacked a certain friendly camaraderie. They couldn't simply sit and chat casually. Ranbir expressed a poignant regret—that he couldn't be friends with his father or share more with him, a sentiment that will always stay with him.

During an interaction on Unstoppable with NBK, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor revealed that his father's passing catalyzed a profound transformation, making him more responsible and mature in various aspects of his life.

In 2020, Bollywood bid farewell to the highly prominent and beloved actor, Rishi Kapoor, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Fans and the film industry continue to cherish and remember his substantial contributions to Indian cinema. His enduring legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved him admired his work.