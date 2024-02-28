Laapataa Ladies: ‘Rancho’ Aamir Khan and ‘Raju’ Sharman Joshi’s reunion at screening reminds fans of 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots holds a special in the hearts of fans. Their characters Rancho, Farhan, and Raju are not just characters but have evolved as an emotion amongst fans. Most recently, a special screening of Aamir and Kiran Rao-backed Laapataa Ladies was held in Mumbai for the film fraternity, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. On the occasion, Aamir and Sharman stirred the internet as they reunited and reminded fans of Rancho and Raju’s antics.

Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi reunite at Laapataa Ladies' screening

On February 27, a star-studded evening was dedicated to the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. For the special evening, Sharman Joshi looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with blue denim, while Aamir Khan rocked in a black kurta pajama with a matching jacket over it. Sharman attended the special evening with his wife.

Take a look:

Fans reaction to Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi's reunion

However, what was even more fascinating was the fact that it reminded fans of 3 Idiots. Reacting to the post, fans showered their love in the form of comments. A fan wrote, “Rancho ki maa ke hath ki roti yaad aa gai,” to which another fan corrected him and wrote, “abe rancho nhi.. Raju rastogi,” leaving another fan exclaiming, “Chalo kisi ko to yaad h." Another fan commented, “Rassstogi.” A fan also expressed his wish to see them collaborating as he wrote, “Shaandaar Jodi Would Love to see you both in same Project Rancho and Raju”.

Advertisement

Sharman Joshi calls Laapataa Ladies a 'fabulous' film

Being a supporting friend, Sharman Joshi also took to his social media handle and dropped his review of the film, Laapataa Ladies. He wrote, “Fabulous Film, a must watch. Amazing Kiran @raodynes @aamirkhanproductions #laapataaladies #aboutlastnight”

Take a look:

The star-studded screening of Laapataa Ladies was attended by Salman Khan, Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, Babil Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Konkona Sensharma, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others.

About Laapataa Ladies

The much-buzzed Laapataa Ladies is based on a story by Bipalap Goswami, where the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with extra dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Helmed by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande have produced it, and Jio Studios have presented it.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

ALSO READ: Bollywood QUIZ: Only a true movie buff can ace these tough questions related to Indian cinema