7 best Sara Ali Khan movies for your weekend movie marathon

Sara Ali Khan, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, made a dazzling entry into the film industry with her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath. Born on August 12, 1995, to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara quickly garnered attention for her impressive performances and striking screen presence. Following Sara Ali Khan’s movie Kedarnath, the actress showcased her versatility in films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No.1.

Sara's ability to effortlessly embody diverse roles, coupled with her charismatic on-screen persona, has established her as a promising talent in the Indian film fraternity.Here, we have mentioned some of the best Sara Ali Khan movies that you can watch this weekend.

7 best Sara Ali Khan movies to watch this weekend

Kedarnath

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Alka Amin, Pooja Gor, Mir Sarwar

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Zee5

Kedarnath is a romantic drama marking Sara Ali Khan's debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Set against the backdrop of the catastrophic Uttarakhand floods in 2013, the film weaves a love story between a Hindu girl, Mukku, and a Muslim porter, Mansoor. Their relationship faces societal and natural challenges, offering a poignant exploration of love and resilience. Sara's compelling debut performance and the film's visual grandeur garnered praise, making Kedarnath a notable entry in Sara Ali Khan's filmography.

Simmba

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Zee5

Simmba is an action-packed Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it follows the journey of Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop turned righteous law enforcer. Set in the same universe as Shetty's Singham series, Simmba explores themes of justice and morality. Ranveer Singh's energetic performance, combined with the film's dynamic action sequences, contributed to its commercial success, making it an entertaining addition to the action-comedy genre.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda, Monika Panwar, Arushi Sharma

Director: Imtiaz Ali

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Aaj Kal 2 is a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. A contemporary take on modern relationships, the film intertwines two love stories set in different eras. It delves into the complexities of love, commitment, and societal expectations. While receiving mixed reviews, the film showcases Imtiaz Ali's signature narrative style and explores the nuances of romance, making it a thought-provoking addition to the director's body of work.

Coolie No. 1

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Prime Video

Coolie No. 1 is a comedy film, a contemporary adaptation of the 1995 classic, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, the story revolves around a coolie, Raju, who pretends to be a wealthy man to win the heart of Sara's character. Filled with humor, colorful dance sequences, and a modern twist to the original, the film showcases the lead pair's chemistry and provides an entertaining ride for fans of Bollywood comedies.

Atrangi Re

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Arun Grover, Dimple Hayathi

Director: Anand L Rai

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Atrangi Re (2021) is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. The film tells an unconventional love story involving a girl, a boy, and a mysterious character played by Akshay Kumar. With a unique narrative, soulful music, and compelling performances, Atrangi Re explores the complexities of love transcending time and societal norms. The film blends emotions, humor, and a touch of mystique, making it a distinctive addition to the romantic genre.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shrishti Ganguly, Rakesh Bedi, Neeraj Sood

Director: Laxman Utekar

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a comedy-family drama directed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan play the lead roles, supported by a talented cast. Cinematography by Raghav Ramadoss and editing by Manish Pradhan contribute to the film's visual appeal. Sachin-Jigar's music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, complements the narrative. Dinesh Vijan produced the movie under Maddock Films, distributed widely across India. The storyline follows Indore's Kapil and Somya, a couple opting for separation, leading to a comedic family saga.

Gaslight

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, Manjiri Pupala

Director: Pawan Kriplani

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

In the 2022 Bollywood mystery horror thriller Gaslight, crafted by Pawan Kripalani, Chitrangda Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Vikrant Massey take on lead roles, supported by Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev. The narrative delves into a cycle of manipulations, particularly orchestrated by Kapil. Kapil not only deceives Rukmani to settle scores with his boss, Ratan Singh, but also manipulates Meesha or Fatima, inducing mental distress. The film explores the psychological twists and turns as characters grapple with deceit and the consequences of Kapil's intricate manipulations.

Sara Ali Khan's venture in the film industry is characterized by an impressive fusion of skill, elegance, and adaptability. Apart from these Sara Ali Khan movies, the actress has a few projects in the pipeline, including Netflix's film Murder Mubarak and Karan Johar's Ae Watan Mere Watan.