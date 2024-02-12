Valentine’s Day 2024: 10 Bollywood romantic scenes that you can recreate with your partner; YHJD to Jab We Met

Love is in the air as the most romantic month of the year has arrived. The fun has already started with a whole week dedicated to Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Hug Day, and more, all leading up to Valentine's Day on Feb 14. It's fair to say that Bollywood is the one to blame for setting such high expectations when it comes to celebrating love. Thus, here we’ve curated a list of the top 10 Bollywood romantic scenes that you can get inspired from and re-create with your partner this Valentine’s Day 2024.

Top 10 iconic Bollywood romantic scenes that are worth reprising with your partner this Valentine’s

1. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Release Date: May 31, 2013

When it comes to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen, their chemistry is simply unmatched. This romantic tale, filled with delightful Bollywood romantic scenes, particularly the unforgettable climax scene, has found a permanent place in our hearts. However, the scene where Bunny surprises Naina at her house with wine, cake, and balloons to propose, followed by a gathering of friends to celebrate New Year's night, may not be the epitome of an ideal proposal. Nevertheless, this adorable movie's charm will never lose its shine.



2. Aashiqui 2

Advertisement

Release Date: April 26, 2013

Aashiqui 2 stands out as a unique sequel and Bollywood love story that flawlessly continues the legacy set by its predecessor. The incredible romantic film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, not only won over fans but also gifted us with unforgettable and iconic Bollywood romantic scenes. The mesmerizing onscreen chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha, especially when he shields her from the rain with his coat, exceeded all expectations. It's no surprise that every hopeless romantic secretly yearns to recreate this enchanting moment with their significant other.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Release Date: July 15, 2011

The modern-day movie based on friendship, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara teaches love doesn’t have to be loud all the time. It is all about finding comfort in each other’s company. Having long walks for deep conversation with your partner and sleeping under the stars, is this not what dreams are really made of?

The endearing chemistry between Laila and Arjun showcases a subtle romance and captures moments from movies that everyone desires to share with their partner.

4. Love Aaj Kal

Release Date: July 31, 2009

Imtiaz Ali is an incredibly gifted director who has delighted fans with the sweetest love story in Love Aaj Kal. The old-fashioned, silent love from afar is absolutely adorable. The way Veer and Harleen communicate with just their eyes is beyond cute. From the beautiful song Ajj Din Chadheya to the enchanting Thoda Thoda Pyar, the music truly captures the essence of everlasting romance.

5. Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Release Date: July 4, 2008

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how adorable that Bollywood romantic scene from Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na is? You know, the one where Jai realizes he's in love with Aditi, escapes from jail, hops on a horse, and then runs through the airport to stop her from leaving the country? It's just so dreamy! And as if that wasn't enough, he starts singing Tera Mujhse Hai Pehla Ka Naata Koi at the top of his lungs while being chased by security. Ah, the love and adoration this one of the most famous Bollywood romantic scenes carries is simply amazing!

Advertisement

6. Jab We Met

Release Date: October 26, 2007

Imtiaz Ali deserves another round of applause for his brilliance showcased in Jab We Met. The heartwarming tale of Aditya and Geet, who come from completely different backgrounds, unexpectedly cross paths on a train and end up falling head over heels for each other. Undoubtedly, numerous famous Bollywood romantic scenes from this film have etched a permanent place in the hearts of the audience. This movie beautifully portrays that true love means exploring new destinations and embracing your true self. Don't you think so?

7. Namastey London

Release Date: March 23, 2007

During the golden era of Bollywood, Namastey London emerged as a blockbuster, showcasing the mesmerizing chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This film beautifully portrays the essence of genuine love. If it wasn't for Jazz's true love, she wouldn't have hesitated to reconsider her decision while walking towards the altar, ultimately returning to Arjun. Moreover, the delightful antics of the London return girl in Punjab are simply unmatched. The scene where she sits on a tractor and explores the streets of Punjab is undeniably one of the best Bollywood romantic scenes.

8. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Release Date: November 28, 2003

It's not too much to ask for a partner like Aman to come into your life. This story not only teaches us the value of living in the present moment, but it has also inspired many famous Bollywood romantic scenes. Everyone desires to be able to be vulnerable and authentic with their partner. The scene where Naina breaks down in front of Aman, and he comforts her, says a great deal.

9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

Release Date: October 20, 1995

One of the most celebrated movies with iconic Bollywood romantic scenes has to be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. The old-school love with iconic dialogues and characters also gives us reasons to cherish it for the romantic Bollywood romantic scenes in the train to mustard fields. Is it just not too cute?

Advertisement

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Release Date: October 16, 1998

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is all about friendship and the complicated situation of a love triangle and gave us many iconic Bollywood romantic scenes. The classic buddies reunite after a long time, and something magical happens during their game of dumb charades - it starts pouring rain! Rahul and Anjali hurriedly seek shelter in the summerhouse, and without saying a word, their actions speak louder than words. The romance and tension in that moment are truly the epitome of Bollywood romance.

Which one is your favorite scene that you would like to recreate? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day special QUIZ: Are you a master of Bollywood rom-com movies? Let's see if you can answer all of these 10 questions correctly