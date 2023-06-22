Worst Trending Bollywood Films at Box Office: Adipurush tops, Love Aaj Kal & Shamshera follow

Bollywood has had numerous films over the years that have had high expectations pinned on them but have eventually not been able to do the business that they were expected to. While a few of them got to respectable final numbers courtesy various factors, there also were a few films that saw outright rejection from the audiences. Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is the newest entrant in the list of Bollywood films with the worst trending. It hasn't just broken into the list but has secured the top position with the ratio of collections post its first weekend to the lifetime collections expected to be in the range of 20-25 percent based on where it lands.

It is to be noted that the films that have been considered have had collections of around or over Rs 10 crores on the first day, indicating that there was a level of anticipation from prospective moviegoers around the film.

Films That Made It To The List Of Worst Trending Bollywood Films

Before Adipurush, the 2 films that topped the list of films with the worst trending were Love Aaj Kal (2020) and Shamshera, with the percentage of collections post the first weekend in the range of 25-26 percent. Thugs Of Hindostan was poorly received and the collections nosedived after the first few days. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan led film could manage to do only 29 percent of its lifetime collections after the first weekend. Jab Harry Met Sejal was Shah Rukh Khan's worst received film and the collections that the film managed after the first weekend were a meagre 30 percent.

Akshay Kumar led Bachchhan Paandey was a miserable film and was severely hit by The Kashmir Files wave. It collected less than Rs 15 crores after the first weekend and became a part of the list of films with the worst theatrical trending with just 30 percent of its collections coming after the first weekend. Humshakals faced outright rejection. Apart from being the most trolled films of all time, it could only manage to do around 34.5 percent of its collections after the weekend. Other prominent films with a horrible theatrical trending include Fan, Singh Is Bliing, Zero, Kites, Besharam, Tamasha, Action Jackson, Tubelight, Dabangg 3 and Jai Ho.

Following is the list of top 10 Bollywood films with the worst theatrical trending:-

(Films that opened over and around Rs 10 crores nett on the first day are included. Weekend collections are the first three day collections of a film, regardless of when it is released)

1. Adipurush: 20-25 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.32x expected

Opening Weekend - Rs 101 crores

Expected Lifetime Collections - Rs 130 - 135 crores

2. Love Aaj Kal 2020: 25 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.34x

Opening Weekend - Rs 25 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 33.50 crores

3. Shamshera: 25 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.34x

Opening Weekend - Rs 30.50 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 41 crores

4. Thugs Of Hindostan: 29 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.41x

Opening Weekend - Rs 98.50 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 138.50 crores

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal: 30 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.43x

Opening Weekend - Rs 43.30 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 62 crores

6. Bachchhan Paandey: 30 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.43x

Opening Weekend - Rs 34.40 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 49.25 crores

7. Humshakals: 34.5 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.50x

Opening Weekend - Rs 34.50 crores

Lifetime Collections - 52 crores

8. Singh Is Bliing: 38 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.61x

Opening Weekend - Rs 44 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 71 crores

9. Fan: 38 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.61x

Opening Weekend - Rs 52 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 84 crores

10. Zero: 40 percent collections managed after opening weekend

Weekend To Lifetime Multiplier: 1.67x

Opening Weekend - Rs 53 crores

Lifetime Collections - Rs 88.75 crores

Which is the film you believe can Trump Adipurush to become the film with the worst theatrical trend?

