Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur recalls heartbreaking accident that took away his mom; Farhan Akhtar sympathizes

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a tragic death and accident.

Actor Arjun Mathur stepped into Bollywood by working as an assistant director on films like Bunty Aur Babli and Rang De Basanti. While he has been part of many films and TV shows, he became a household name with his portrayal of Karan Mehra in the TV series Made In Heaven.

A while ago, the actor revisited the tragic incident that took the life of his mother when he was just 15 years old. Read on!

Arjun Mathur recalls the ‘fateful road trip’ that took the life of his mom

Nothing can compensate for the loss of a parent, and no matter how much time has passed, it’s never enough to fill that void. On April 22, actor Arjun Mathur felt that pain again, which he experienced 29 years ago when he lost his mother forever.

On the death anniversary of his beloved ‘maa,’ he took to social media and shared multiple old images with her that hold several fond memories for him.

Sharing the snaps, he penned, "The wounds have healed. The pain gets worse. And comes at me in ways I could never have imagined. 29 years today, to that fateful road-trip. Will never forget this song, which haunts me even today - the one we were singing along to, moments before that Maruti 1000 skid off that ghat."

Take a look:

In his post, he expressed that the pain of losing her gets worse with every passing day. He also shared that decades ago, they were on a road trip when their Maruti 1000 car skidded off a ghat, and he lost his mother. The discharge folio that the Made In Heaven actor shared online shows that he was just 15 when the accident took place in the year 1995.

Moments after he shared the post, many came to the comments section to sympathize with the actor. While actors Sanjay Kapoor and Rasika Dugal dropped a red heart emoji, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar gave Arjun a ‘big hug.’ Others who stood by him were his co-stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and many other stars.

Take a look:

Arjun Mathur was also seen in films like The Accidental Prime Minister, My Name Is Khan, Luck by Chance, and many others.

