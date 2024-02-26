Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala looks forward to motherhood: 'I feel it would be amazing'

Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 starred debutante Sobhita Dhulipala who was nominated for her performance at the Cannes Film Festival. After working in a couple of Indian movies across languages, she became a household name with the success of the TV series Made In Heaven in which she played a key role. Recently, she shared her understanding of life and revealed that she is looking forward to being a mom.

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about motherhood and shares her thoughts on life

The Night Manager actress Sobhita Dhulipala was at the ABP summit where she shared her two cents about life. “I don't think life can have a purpose,” she opined. According to her, we come between two shores. Explaining it further, she said, “There is a river, and life is that boat that passes from one shore to another. So, I feel like in life, whatever you do, do it and enjoy it, but there is a certain detachment I feel towards everything. I can't be too detached, because then we won't have any ambition. But somewhere, I walk the tightrope between being a little disconnected and doing my own thing,” she quipped.

When asked if she is ready to explore motherhood, the actress stated that she is looking forward to that experience. “From life, what do I seek? To be honest, I think the experience I look forward to is motherhood, whenever that happens. I feel it would be amazing.”

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates one year of The Night Manager

Nearly a week ago, the actress took to social media and extended her gratitude as her commercially successful TV series The Night Manager turned one. Sharing some behind-the-scene glimpses from the first season of the show, she penned, “1 year of The Night Manager part 1. Good times were had. Yeah. A lifetime of mosquito coils, morning Sun, firefly swamps, and sugary drinks packed into one schedule for me. (The leading men were on the strictest diet known to man) We did good.”

After taking over the big screen and the OTT space, the actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel’s Monkey Man.

