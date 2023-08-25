EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur was 'shocked' after reading Made in Heaven 2's script, reveals why she said yes

Mrunal Thakur is one of the few actresses who has successfully made a transition from television to movies. Starting out with Love Sonia, she has been a part of several interesting projects. Recently, she also appeared in Made In Heaven season 2. Both the episode as well as her character Adhira Arya were well received. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress unveiled her reaction after reading its script.

Mrunal Thakur talks about doing Made In Heaven 2

Mrunal said that she was 'shocked' after reading the script. The actress said, "I was like does this really happen? Then I spoke to a lot of people including my family and friends, and they were like it does happen. So it was my conscious decision to do it for the girls who are still suffering, and I want men to learn something out of Adhira, the character that I played. There is an Adhira in everybody, some must have been through that phase, and for people to not get into that situation they need to understand what is a toxic relationship."

Thakur also said that we mistakenly believe that we can change other people, but the fact is that we cannot. She said that it is all about giving priority to oneself and making decisions accordingly. "Because this life is all about giving and taking, and how long can you be a giver? There needs to be a stop because you will be exhausted for the rest of your life because you are constantly giving, and the person taking that energy from you will never realize that they are taking you for granted. So we need to stop, and realize that we deserve love, appreciation and we need to be happy," Mrunal Thakur added.

About Made In Heaven 2

The second season of Made In Heaven is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, and Reema Kagti. It stars Mrunal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Mona Singh among others. The series premiered on August 10.

Mrunal was recently seen in the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. She will be next seen in projects like Pooja Meri Jaan, Aankh Micholi, and Pippa. Apart from these, she is also doing two Telugu films: Hi Nanna and VD13.

