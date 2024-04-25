YJHD actress Kalki Koechlin reveals why she isn’t doing more work; opens up on prejudices against women

Kalki Koechlin is currently enjoying the joys of motherhood and often shares glimpses of the same on her social media. It was in February 2020 when Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Ever since then, the French actress has been seen in very few projects. In a recent interview with HT City, she opened up about the same and revealed what’s keeping her away from the spotlight.

Admitting that her being selective with projects is a ‘conscious decision’, Kalki Koechlin shared, “I am extra selective now because I don’t want to be away from my daughter unless I really have something very exciting to do in hand.”

Kalki Koechlin answers whether there’s enough work for her

Kalki who was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan went on to admit that the work comes few and far between for her. Despite numerous platforms and mediums, “getting a quality piece of work is a once-in-a-while thing.” She added, “We have to wait it out. Every script that you get is not going to turn out to be a gem”.

Kalki Koechlin thinks women over 40 don’t have representation in cinema

She who herself is 40-year-old objected, “People are so harsh towards women over 40. They don’t know anything about women over 40. They don’t know what happens to our bodies, they don’t know much about menopause. That is also because we are not writing about it.”

According to Kalki, more women will feel empowered if there are women writers and directors out there and stories about ‘perimenopause, menopause, and the changing lifestyles of women in their later years’ take center stage.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress added, “There are far and few projects, with more projects in Hollywood with stars such as Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep and Cindy Crawford. These people have such stories to tell and it’s nice to see them doing that. I think we, back in India, need more of those stories.”

On the work front, Kalki who takes centre stage in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series Made In Heaven will be next seen in Emma and Angel.

