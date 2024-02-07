Top 10 best Indian web series actress names with photos; From Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita Dhulipala to Radhika Apte

In the flourishing era of OTT platforms, female actors are rightfully claiming their place in the limelight. Gone are the days of token roles; today, these actresses are taking center stage with characters that are both meaningful and integral to the stories they tell. Many are even leading the narratives, showcasing their immense talent and versatility. To honor the remarkable performances of these ladies and cater to the expanding fan base, we've meticulously curated a list of some of the finest Hindi web series actresses and their standout shows!

10 Exceptionally talented Indian web series actresses you should know about

1. Shriya Pilgaonkar

Birthdate: 25 April 1989

25 April 1989 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

The first Indian web series actress name on our roster is Shriya Pilgaonkar, daughter of renowned actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She stepped into the limelight as a child artist in the TV show Tu Tu Main Main and later as an adult in the Marathi film Ekulti Ek.

With her captivating looks and talent, she effortlessly commands the screen. Shriya has showcased her acting prowess in various web series including Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, Crackdown, The Gone Game, among others. Additionally, she has had a successful career in modeling and was ranked 40th in the 2020 edition of The Times of India

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s top web series:

Advertisement

Mirzapur

Crackdown

The Gone Game

Guilty Minds

The Broken News

2. Sapna Pabbi

Birthdate: 20 December 1985

20 December 1985 Birthplace: London, United Kingdom

Another popular web series actress name in the OTT space is Sapna Pabbi. Known for her appearances in numerous advertisements, films including Khamoshiyan and Drive, as well as TV shows like Ghar Aaja Pardesi, The Trip, and 24, Sapna has made a significant mark in the industry. She gained prominence through her roles in acclaimed web series such as The Reunion, Breathe, Inside Edge, and others.

Sapna Pabbi’s top web series:

Bard Of Blood

Paatal Lok

Bloody Brothers

The Broken News

3. Rasika Dugal

Birthdate: 17 January 1985

17 January 1985 Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Another prominent Indian web series actress name you might have come across is Rasika Dugal. Known for her versatile performances, she has left a mark in feature films like Manto, Hamid, Qissa, Kshay, and Lootcase. Her talent extends to short films such as Chutney, The School Bag, and Banana Bread.

Rasika has made significant contributions to digital shows, portraying the formidable Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur and the idealistic detective Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime, earning her numerous awards and a substantial fan base. Additionally, she took on the role of Dr. Meera Kapoor in the Disney+Hotstar series Out of Love.

Rasika Dugal’s top web series:

Mirzapur

Delhi Crime

Out Of Love

A Suitable Boy

Adhura

4. Shweta Tripathi

Birthdate: 6 July 1985

6 July 1985 Birthplace: New Delhi

Another notable Hindi web series actress you've likely encountered is Shweta Tripathi. She has made appearances in films like Masaan, Haraamkhor, Kanjoos Makhichoos, and Rashmi Rocket, among others. Shweta gained significant recognition for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Additionally, she played pivotal roles in series like Laakhon Mein Ek, Escaype Live, and Kaalkoot.

Advertisement

Shweta Tripathi’s top web series:

Mirzapur

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Kaalkoot

Laakhon mein Ek

TVF Tripling

5. Anupriya Goenka

Birthdate: 29 May 1987

29 May 1987 Birthplace: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Anupriya Goenka is a well-known hot web series actress name who has been part of many well-known projects. Alongside her notable roles in blockbuster films like War, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Padmaavat, she has left a mark in the digital sphere with appearances in acclaimed web series such as Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, and Asur, among others. Anupriya stands out not only for her beauty but also for her immense talent, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the web series landscape.

Anupriya Goenka’s top web series:

Sacred Games

Abhay

Criminal Justice

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

Aashram

6. Kalki Koechlin

Birthdate: 10 January 1984

10 January 1984 Birthplace: Puducherry, India

Following on our web series actress list is the iconic Kalki Koechlin, a name synonymous with talent and versatility. Bursting into the Hindi film industry with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D, she has graced many popular films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, among others. Kalki has also made a mark in the OTT world with memorable performances in web series such as Made in Heaven and Sacred Games.

Kalki Koechlin’s top web series:

Sacred Games

Made in Heaven

Smoke

Bhram

Shockers

7. Maanvi Gagroo

Birthdate: 5 September 1985

5 September 1985 Birthplace: New Delhi

If you are seeking a Hindi web series actress name known for exceptional work, Maanvi Gagroo is a notable choice. She has made significant contributions to shows like Pitchers, Tripling, Four More Shots Please!, Permanent Roommates, Made in Heaven, and more.

Advertisement

Maanvi's journey in the entertainment industry began with a role in the Disney TV series, Dhoom Machao Dhoom, before transitioning to web series. Additionally, she was featured in the film No One Killed Jessica which also stars Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan.

Maanvi Gagroo’s top web series:

TVF Pitchers

TVF Tripling

Four More Shots Please!

Made in Heaven

Half Love Half Arranged

8. Radhika Apte

Birthdate: 7 September 1985

7 September 1985 Birthplace: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

When it comes to a web series actress name with photo, Radhika Apte shines the brightest. With notable appearances in films such as Pad Man, Badlapur, Lust Stories, Vikram Vedha, Monica, and O My Darling, she has left an indelible mark on the industry. However, it was her portrayal of the character Anjali Mathur in the web series Sacred Games that truly catapulted her to fame. Additionally, her acclaimed roles in short films like Ahalya and That Day After Everyday further showcase her versatile talent.

Radhika Apte’s top web series:

Ghoul

Scared Games

OK Computer

Made In Heaven Season 2

9. Isha Talwar

Birthdate: 22 December 1987

22 December 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Isha Talwar gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Madhuri in Mirzapur 2, but her journey in the entertainment world began with her debut in the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu in 2012. Since then, this talented web series actress has been actively involved in various series and shows, showcasing her remarkable skills. Recently, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, alongside actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Advertisement

Isha Talwar’s top web series:

Mirzapur 2

Indian Police Force

Chamak

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond

10. Shobhita Dhulipala

Birthdate: 31 May 1992

31 May 1992 Birthplace: Tenali, Andhra Pradesh

Sobhita Dhulipala, a hot web series actress name, earned recognition by clinching the title of Femina Miss India Earth in 2013 and subsequently representing India at the Miss Earth pageant. She first captivated audiences with her role as Tara in the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. Additionally, her performance in The Night Manager, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, garnered widespread acclaim. Her upcoming project includes the movie The Monkey Man, where she will star alongside Dev Patel.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s top web series: