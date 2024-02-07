Top 10 best Indian web series actress names with photos; From Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita Dhulipala to Radhika Apte
Dive into our carefully curated selection of remarkable Hindi web series actresses, each leaving an indelible mark with their unparalleled talent and irresistible charm.
In the flourishing era of OTT platforms, female actors are rightfully claiming their place in the limelight. Gone are the days of token roles; today, these actresses are taking center stage with characters that are both meaningful and integral to the stories they tell. Many are even leading the narratives, showcasing their immense talent and versatility. To honor the remarkable performances of these ladies and cater to the expanding fan base, we've meticulously curated a list of some of the finest Hindi web series actresses and their standout shows!
10 Exceptionally talented Indian web series actresses you should know about
1. Shriya Pilgaonkar
- Birthdate: 25 April 1989
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra
The first Indian web series actress name on our roster is Shriya Pilgaonkar, daughter of renowned actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She stepped into the limelight as a child artist in the TV show Tu Tu Main Main and later as an adult in the Marathi film Ekulti Ek.
With her captivating looks and talent, she effortlessly commands the screen. Shriya has showcased her acting prowess in various web series including Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, Crackdown, The Gone Game, among others. Additionally, she has had a successful career in modeling and was ranked 40th in the 2020 edition of The Times of India
Shriya Pilgaonkar’s top web series:
- Mirzapur
- Crackdown
- The Gone Game
- Guilty Minds
- The Broken News
2. Sapna Pabbi
- Birthdate: 20 December 1985
- Birthplace: London, United Kingdom
Another popular web series actress name in the OTT space is Sapna Pabbi. Known for her appearances in numerous advertisements, films including Khamoshiyan and Drive, as well as TV shows like Ghar Aaja Pardesi, The Trip, and 24, Sapna has made a significant mark in the industry. She gained prominence through her roles in acclaimed web series such as The Reunion, Breathe, Inside Edge, and others.
Sapna Pabbi’s top web series:
- Bard Of Blood
- Paatal Lok
- Bloody Brothers
- The Broken News
3. Rasika Dugal
- Birthdate: 17 January 1985
- Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Another prominent Indian web series actress name you might have come across is Rasika Dugal. Known for her versatile performances, she has left a mark in feature films like Manto, Hamid, Qissa, Kshay, and Lootcase. Her talent extends to short films such as Chutney, The School Bag, and Banana Bread.
Rasika has made significant contributions to digital shows, portraying the formidable Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur and the idealistic detective Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime, earning her numerous awards and a substantial fan base. Additionally, she took on the role of Dr. Meera Kapoor in the Disney+Hotstar series Out of Love.
Rasika Dugal’s top web series:
- Mirzapur
- Delhi Crime
- Out Of Love
- A Suitable Boy
- Adhura
4. Shweta Tripathi
- Birthdate: 6 July 1985
- Birthplace: New Delhi
Another notable Hindi web series actress you've likely encountered is Shweta Tripathi. She has made appearances in films like Masaan, Haraamkhor, Kanjoos Makhichoos, and Rashmi Rocket, among others. Shweta gained significant recognition for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Additionally, she played pivotal roles in series like Laakhon Mein Ek, Escaype Live, and Kaalkoot.
Shweta Tripathi’s top web series:
- Mirzapur
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
- Kaalkoot
- Laakhon mein Ek
- TVF Tripling
5. Anupriya Goenka
- Birthdate: 29 May 1987
- Birthplace: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Anupriya Goenka is a well-known hot web series actress name who has been part of many well-known projects. Alongside her notable roles in blockbuster films like War, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Padmaavat, she has left a mark in the digital sphere with appearances in acclaimed web series such as Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, and Asur, among others. Anupriya stands out not only for her beauty but also for her immense talent, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the web series landscape.
Anupriya Goenka’s top web series:
- Sacred Games
- Abhay
- Criminal Justice
- Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side
- Aashram
6. Kalki Koechlin
- Birthdate: 10 January 1984
- Birthplace: Puducherry, India
Following on our web series actress list is the iconic Kalki Koechlin, a name synonymous with talent and versatility. Bursting into the Hindi film industry with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D, she has graced many popular films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, among others. Kalki has also made a mark in the OTT world with memorable performances in web series such as Made in Heaven and Sacred Games.
Kalki Koechlin’s top web series:
- Sacred Games
- Made in Heaven
- Smoke
- Bhram
- Shockers
7. Maanvi Gagroo
- Birthdate: 5 September 1985
- Birthplace: New Delhi
If you are seeking a Hindi web series actress name known for exceptional work, Maanvi Gagroo is a notable choice. She has made significant contributions to shows like Pitchers, Tripling, Four More Shots Please!, Permanent Roommates, Made in Heaven, and more.
Maanvi's journey in the entertainment industry began with a role in the Disney TV series, Dhoom Machao Dhoom, before transitioning to web series. Additionally, she was featured in the film No One Killed Jessica which also stars Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan.
Maanvi Gagroo’s top web series:
- TVF Pitchers
- TVF Tripling
- Four More Shots Please!
- Made in Heaven
- Half Love Half Arranged
8. Radhika Apte
- Birthdate: 7 September 1985
- Birthplace: Vellore, Tamil Nadu
When it comes to a web series actress name with photo, Radhika Apte shines the brightest. With notable appearances in films such as Pad Man, Badlapur, Lust Stories, Vikram Vedha, Monica, and O My Darling, she has left an indelible mark on the industry. However, it was her portrayal of the character Anjali Mathur in the web series Sacred Games that truly catapulted her to fame. Additionally, her acclaimed roles in short films like Ahalya and That Day After Everyday further showcase her versatile talent.
Radhika Apte’s top web series:
- Ghoul
- Scared Games
- OK Computer
- Made In Heaven Season 2
9. Isha Talwar
- Birthdate: 22 December 1987
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Isha Talwar gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Madhuri in Mirzapur 2, but her journey in the entertainment world began with her debut in the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu in 2012. Since then, this talented web series actress has been actively involved in various series and shows, showcasing her remarkable skills. Recently, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, alongside actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Isha Talwar’s top web series:
- Mirzapur 2
- Indian Police Force
- Chamak
- Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
- Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond
10. Shobhita Dhulipala
- Birthdate: 31 May 1992
- Birthplace: Tenali, Andhra Pradesh
Sobhita Dhulipala, a hot web series actress name, earned recognition by clinching the title of Femina Miss India Earth in 2013 and subsequently representing India at the Miss Earth pageant. She first captivated audiences with her role as Tara in the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. Additionally, her performance in The Night Manager, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, garnered widespread acclaim. Her upcoming project includes the movie The Monkey Man, where she will star alongside Dev Patel.
Sobhita Dhulipala’s top web series:
- Made in Heaven
- The Night Manager
- Bard of Blood