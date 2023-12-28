EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam joins Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava; set to play THIS role in period drama
Acclaimed actor Neil Bhoopalam has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the highly anticipated Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava. Read on to know the full story.
Neil Chandramohan Bhoopalam, a highly skilled actor renowned for his outstanding performances in projects like NH 10 and Masaba Masaba, is set to make a significant addition to his repertoire. In an exclusive reveal, Pinkvilla has learned that the accomplished actor will be joining the cast of Chhaava, a film that stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.
Neil Bhoopalam has been cast as a Mughal Prince in the upcoming film Chaava
Neil Chandramohan Bhoopalam is poised to portray the character of a Mughal prince in Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The movie boasts a talented cast, with Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna portraying Yesubai Bhonsale. Additionally, the film places significant emphasis on Aurangzeb, the crucial character.
In a recent conversation with us, Vicky expressed the enormity of the responsibility he feels in portraying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a revered historical figure in India. Despite the weight of the character, he acknowledged the fun he is having during the film's production.
The actor highlighted that this marks his first venture into a period drama, emphasizing the seriousness with which they are approaching the project. He shared insights into the film's dynamic elements, mentioning the abundance of action, drama, and intense emotions, describing it as a truly spectacular and compelling story.
About Neil Bhoopalam
Neil is a versatile Indian actor recognized for his contributions to television, stage, and film. His notable film roles include performances in acclaimed movies like No One Killed Jessica, Shaitan, NH10, Lust Stories, Ungli, and more.
Beyond the silver screen, Neil has showcased his talent in popular shows and web series such as 24, The Raiker Case, Masaba Masaba, Four More Shots Please!, and Made in Heaven.
