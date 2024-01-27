Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala wishes to work in action films, says ‘love to do period cinema’

Even though Sobhita Dhulipala stepped into the acting realm with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, back in 2016, she got her dues after leading the drama series Made In Heaven. During a recent chat, the actress, who has finally made her Hollywood debut, spoke about upgrading her skill sets. Read on!

Sobhita Dhulipala says she would love to do an action movie

Sobhita Dhulipala immediately got recognition with her portrayal of Tara Khanna in the romantic drama web series Made In Heaven. The actress recently expressed her desire to work on an action movie and reflected on her love for period cinema. She also shared that she is currently working on acquiring new skill sets.

Hindustan Times quoted her saying, “At the moment, I’m in an inspired state of mind, I’m working on my skill set, I’d love to do an action film. I’d absolutely love to do period cinema. I have a special love for them. Maybe that’s why I obsessively train in MMA and classical dance every day.”

Further on, the Ghost Stories actress shared what she learned from her show MIH. “Whatever happens, happens for a reason. I think it’s important to respect our journey so far and not be obsessed with the idea of better,” she stated. Sobhita further added that even though she isn’t sure is she has broken any stereotype, she has definitely changed as an actor and as a human being. “It is only natural. I don’t think anyone is ever not-changing. We are all ever-moving work in progress,” she divulged.

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut

Yesterday, the trailer of her debut Hollywood film Monkey Man was dropped. Sharing the clip, a proud Sobhita penned, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan,” informing that it will be released on April 5th globally.

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about the project, she shared her excitement with HT and said, "I’m awaiting the release of my Hollywood film Monkey Man with Dev Patel. Reading some exciting material at the moment, announcements soon. I am keeping my fingers crossed."

ALSO READ: Monkey Man Trailer OUT: Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut with Dev Patel directorial; Siddhant Chaturvedi goes ‘wow’