PIC: Priyanka Chopra wears radiant smile as she poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala; fans dub them 'queens'

Priyanka Chopra, the embodiment of grace and prowess, has cast a spell on audiences worldwide with her magnetic performances spanning Bollywood and Hollywood. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala has emerged as a rising star, earning accolades for her impressive body of work. The duo recently set social media ablaze with a captivating picture, radiating glamour and camaraderie through their million-dollar smiles.

Sobhita Dhulipala drops a photo with Priyanka Chopra

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Sobhita Dhulipala graced the same event in Mumbai, hosted by a leading OTT platform, to unveil their streaming lineup for 2024. Following the event, Sobhita took to her Instagram account to share a delightful picture, where she affectionately referred to Priyanka as the GOAT - Greatest of All Time, accompanied by a heart emoji.

In the picture, the Dostana actress dazzled in a blue cordset adorned with intricate golden leaf works, elevating her style quotient to new heights. On the other hand, the Made in Heaven star opted for a chic ensemble, pairing an oversized white top with denim jeans, exuding effortless elegance. Together, they radiated sheer glamour and camaraderie, igniting speculation about a potential collaboration among fans.

The comment section of Sobhita's post quickly became a hub of excitement, with users expressing their anticipation for a joint project. One user remarked, "Queens fixing each other's crowns," while another exclaimed, "This collab we want!" The admiration continued with comments like, "Two elegant divas in one frame, Wow!!!!" and "Two queens together," echoing the sentiment of many eagerly awaiting the possibility of witnessing these two powerhouse talents unite on screen.

Priyanka Chopra and Sobhita Dhulipala's work front

Priyanka recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was poised to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the project faced setbacks due to scheduling conflicts.

meanwhile, Sobhita is poised to make her highly anticipated Hollywood debut. She's set to star alongside Dev Patel in the upcoming film Monkey Man.

