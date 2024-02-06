Top 8 Best Indian Web Series actors; From Vikrant Massey, Jaideep Ahlawat to Jim Sarbh

In the era dominated by OTT platforms, web series actors are rightfully gaining widespread recognition. Despite the challenges posed by the Pandemic, these platforms have continued to produce engaging content, providing entertainment during the lonely periods of quarantine. The credit for this undoubtedly goes to the remarkable performances delivered by actors in these web series. To celebrate the talent showcased by these individuals and cater to the growing fan base, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Hindi web series actors' names and their noteworthy shows!

8 Incredibly talented Indian web series actors you should know about

1. Vikrant Massey

Birthdate: 3 April 1987

3 April 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

The first web series actor name male on our list is Vikrant Massey, who has been creating ripples in the Hindi film industry, particularly with his latest release, 12th Fail. However, Massey's notable contributions extend beyond films, with his impressive roles in various web series. Some of his noteworthy projects include Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Made In Heaven, among others.

Vikrant Massey’s top web series:

Mirzapur

Broken But Beautiful

Rise

Criminal Justice

Made In Heaven

2. Jaideep Ahlawat

Birthdate: 8 February 1980

8 February 1980 Birthplace: Kharkara, Haryana

Another popular web series male actor's name in the OTT space is Jaideep Ahlawat. He has gained popularity with notable appearances in web series such as Paatal Lok and Bard of Blood. Beyond his web series successes, Ahlawat has also delivered noteworthy performances in several Hindi films, including Jaane Jaan, Three of Us, An Action Hero, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more. His diverse roles showcase his versatility and contribute to his standing in the entertainment industry.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s top web series:

Bard Of Blood

Paatal Lok

Bloody Brothers

The Broken News

3. Jim Sarbh

Birthdate: 27 August 1987

27 August 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Another prominent Indian web series actor name who needs no introduction is Jim Sarbh. Renowned for his versatile performances, he has made a significant impact in films such as Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and Neerja. His talent extends beyond the big screen to short films and music videos as well.

Jim has also left an indelible mark in the realm of digital shows, portraying memorable characters in series like Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please!, and Rocket Boys.

Jim Sarbh’s top web series:

Made in Heaven

Four More Shots Please!

Rocket Boys

Flip

Smoke

4. Barun Sobti

Birthdate : 21 August 1984

: 21 August 1984 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Another notable Hindi web series actor name you've likely encountered is Barun Sobti. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Arnav Singh Raizada in the popular television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Barun has also made a significant impact in the OTT space with roles in shows like Asur, Kohrra, and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

Barun Sobti’s top web series:

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

Kohrra

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

Halahal

Tanhaiyan

5. Jitendra Kumar

Birthdate: 1 September 1990

1 September 1990 Birthplace: Khairthal, Rajasthan

Jitendra Kumar is a well-known web series male actor name whose fame extends to all. Graduating from IIT Kharagpur with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, he embarked on his acting journey in the university's dramatics club with a friend. Eventually, he was persuaded by his friend to join The Viral Fever, where he has been part of numerous online series.

Some of his notable works include Kota Factory, The Bachelors: Season 2, and Panchayat on Amazon Prime. In the realm of Hindi films, he has appeared in movies like Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Chaman Bahaar.

Jitendra Kumar’s top web series:

TVF Pitchers

Kota Factory

Panchayat

Permanent Roommates

Cheesecake

6. Naveen Kasturia

Birthdate: 26 January 1985

26 January 1985 Birthplace: Otupko, Nigeria

Naveen Kasturia is a web series hero name who worked on projects like Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Shanghai, and collaborated with Oscar winner Danis Tanovi on the international film Tigers.

Sulemani Keeda, released in 2014 marked a significant turning point in his career. Naveen gained widespread recognition for his role in TVF's Qtipyapa and Pitchers. His performance in Breathe: Into the Shadow 2, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, received acclaim, and his web series Aspirants became a huge hit. His most recent appearance was in Sapne Vs Everyone.

Naveen Kasturia’s top web series:

Aspirants

TVF Pitchers

Breathe: Into the Shadow 2

Sapne Vs Everyone

Chai Sutta Chronicles

7. Ambrish Verma

Birthdate: 4 July 1989

July 1989 Birthplace: Gurugram, Haryana

If you're scouting for an emerging talent in the world of Hindi web series, keep an eye on Ambrish Verma. His presence has been felt strongly in shows like Sapne vs Everyone and NCR Days. What truly distinguishes him is his multifaceted approach—he not only shines as an actor but also demonstrates his writing and directing prowess in many of his projects. Ambrish Verma's blend of talent, versatility, and dedication makes him a Hindi web series actor name to watch out for in the evolving landscape of Indian web series.

Ambrish Verma’s top web series:

Sapne vs Everyone

Dude

NCR Days

The Winning Secrets

Wrong Number

8. Sunny Hinduja

Birthdate: 25 November 1985

25 November 1985 Birthplace: Indore, Madhya Pradesh

If you're in search of a prolific web series male actor name with photo, Sunny Hinduja is an excellent choice. Sunny has been featured in films like Mardaani 2, Shehzaada, and Pinky Memsaab. His recent fame skyrocketed with the portrayal of the character Sandeep Bhaiya in the web series Aspirants. Additionally, his acclaimed roles in series like The Family Man, Bhaukaal, Inside Edge. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare and The Railway Men further showcase his versatile talent.

Sunny Hinduja’s top web series: