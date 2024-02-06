Top 8 Best Indian Web Series actors; From Vikrant Massey, Jaideep Ahlawat to Jim Sarbh
Delve into our curated selection of exceptional Indian web series actors who have secured a lasting presence in our browsing history. Their talent and charm are unmatched.
In the era dominated by OTT platforms, web series actors are rightfully gaining widespread recognition. Despite the challenges posed by the Pandemic, these platforms have continued to produce engaging content, providing entertainment during the lonely periods of quarantine. The credit for this undoubtedly goes to the remarkable performances delivered by actors in these web series. To celebrate the talent showcased by these individuals and cater to the growing fan base, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Hindi web series actors' names and their noteworthy shows!
8 Incredibly talented Indian web series actors you should know about
1. Vikrant Massey
- Birthdate: 3 April 1987
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra
The first web series actor name male on our list is Vikrant Massey, who has been creating ripples in the Hindi film industry, particularly with his latest release, 12th Fail. However, Massey's notable contributions extend beyond films, with his impressive roles in various web series. Some of his noteworthy projects include Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Made In Heaven, among others.
Vikrant Massey’s top web series:
- Mirzapur
- Broken But Beautiful
- Rise
- Criminal Justice
- Made In Heaven
2. Jaideep Ahlawat
- Birthdate: 8 February 1980
- Birthplace: Kharkara, Haryana
Another popular web series male actor's name in the OTT space is Jaideep Ahlawat. He has gained popularity with notable appearances in web series such as Paatal Lok and Bard of Blood. Beyond his web series successes, Ahlawat has also delivered noteworthy performances in several Hindi films, including Jaane Jaan, Three of Us, An Action Hero, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more. His diverse roles showcase his versatility and contribute to his standing in the entertainment industry.
Jaideep Ahlawat’s top web series:
- Bard Of Blood
- Paatal Lok
- Bloody Brothers
- The Broken News
3. Jim Sarbh
- Birthdate: 27 August 1987
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Another prominent Indian web series actor name who needs no introduction is Jim Sarbh. Renowned for his versatile performances, he has made a significant impact in films such as Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and Neerja. His talent extends beyond the big screen to short films and music videos as well.
Jim has also left an indelible mark in the realm of digital shows, portraying memorable characters in series like Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please!, and Rocket Boys.
Jim Sarbh’s top web series:
- Made in Heaven
- Four More Shots Please!
- Rocket Boys
- Flip
- Smoke
4. Barun Sobti
- Birthdate: 21 August 1984
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Another notable Hindi web series actor name you've likely encountered is Barun Sobti. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Arnav Singh Raizada in the popular television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Barun has also made a significant impact in the OTT space with roles in shows like Asur, Kohrra, and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.
Barun Sobti’s top web series:
- Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side
- Kohrra
- The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family
- Halahal
- Tanhaiyan
5. Jitendra Kumar
- Birthdate: 1 September 1990
- Birthplace: Khairthal, Rajasthan
Jitendra Kumar is a well-known web series male actor name whose fame extends to all. Graduating from IIT Kharagpur with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, he embarked on his acting journey in the university's dramatics club with a friend. Eventually, he was persuaded by his friend to join The Viral Fever, where he has been part of numerous online series.
Some of his notable works include Kota Factory, The Bachelors: Season 2, and Panchayat on Amazon Prime. In the realm of Hindi films, he has appeared in movies like Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Chaman Bahaar.
Jitendra Kumar’s top web series:
- TVF Pitchers
- Kota Factory
- Panchayat
- Permanent Roommates
- Cheesecake
6. Naveen Kasturia
- Birthdate: 26 January 1985
- Birthplace: Otupko, Nigeria
Naveen Kasturia is a web series hero name who worked on projects like Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Shanghai, and collaborated with Oscar winner Danis Tanovi on the international film Tigers.
Sulemani Keeda, released in 2014 marked a significant turning point in his career. Naveen gained widespread recognition for his role in TVF's Qtipyapa and Pitchers. His performance in Breathe: Into the Shadow 2, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, received acclaim, and his web series Aspirants became a huge hit. His most recent appearance was in Sapne Vs Everyone.
Naveen Kasturia’s top web series:
- Aspirants
- TVF Pitchers
- Breathe: Into the Shadow 2
- Sapne Vs Everyone
- Chai Sutta Chronicles
7. Ambrish Verma
- Birthdate: 4 July 1989
- Birthplace: Gurugram, Haryana
If you're scouting for an emerging talent in the world of Hindi web series, keep an eye on Ambrish Verma. His presence has been felt strongly in shows like Sapne vs Everyone and NCR Days. What truly distinguishes him is his multifaceted approach—he not only shines as an actor but also demonstrates his writing and directing prowess in many of his projects. Ambrish Verma's blend of talent, versatility, and dedication makes him a Hindi web series actor name to watch out for in the evolving landscape of Indian web series.
Ambrish Verma’s top web series:
- Sapne vs Everyone
- Dude
- NCR Days
- The Winning Secrets
- Wrong Number
8. Sunny Hinduja
- Birthdate: 25 November 1985
- Birthplace: Indore, Madhya Pradesh
If you're in search of a prolific web series male actor name with photo, Sunny Hinduja is an excellent choice. Sunny has been featured in films like Mardaani 2, Shehzaada, and Pinky Memsaab. His recent fame skyrocketed with the portrayal of the character Sandeep Bhaiya in the web series Aspirants. Additionally, his acclaimed roles in series like The Family Man, Bhaukaal, Inside Edge. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare and The Railway Men further showcase his versatile talent.
Sunny Hinduja’s top web series:
- The Family Man
- Bhaukaal
- The Railway Men
- Aspirants
- Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare