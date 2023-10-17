EXCLUSIVE: Made In Heaven actress Trinetra Haldar on finding love: ‘I’m much happier on my own’

There are several taboos and stereotypes in society that have been so ingrained in us that it almost feels normal to practice them. However, there are some who are bothered by the wrongs and decide to be the flagbearers to bring a change. One such person is social media personality, actor, and transgender activist Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Trinetra spoke about finding love and being comfortable with herself.

Trinetra Haldar on finding love

Karnataka's first transgender doctor and activist, Trinetra Haldar recently made her acting debut with the OTT show Made In Heaven season 2 and has been receiving love from audiences ever since. Recently, she sat for a chat with Pinkvilla and spoke about moving to acting from being a medical doctor. The actress also shared about her love life. When asked how difficult it is to find love, she said the hardest thing than finding love is loving yourself.

Trinetra continued, “Because if you find yourself in a place where you don’t feel enough then you will start relying on other people to make you feel enough. And I’ve done that. I’ve been in lots of relationships where that person’s attraction to me or their attention and affection became my source of validation and it became my source of comfort. That I’m enough. In the moment it feels great but when that goes away, when it falls apart, your whole world is shaken because you suddenly don’t have that source of validation anymore because you have forgotten to work on yourself and you’ve forgotten to feel enough alone and on your own,” she shared adding that it took a lot of being with the wrong people to understand that there will always be people on this planet to love you.

Trinetra Haldar spoke about not seeing herself as a compromise

In the interview, she further spoke, “Just because you’re trans doesn’t mean that you should settle, that you should compromise on what you’re looking for. You need to stop seeing yourself as a compromise. That a man is not compromising on anything by being with you, he’s bloody lucky. He’s with somebody who knows how to support herself, who knows what she wants. That’s taken a long time. To tell myself that I’m enough and I’m not a compromise for somebody and if they make me feel that they’re doing a favor by being with me then please take your favor and get out of my life, I’m much happier on my own.”

Trinetra then concluded by saying that she 100% believes in the saying, ‘It’s better to be alone than lonely in a wrong relationship.’ She added, “I’m very happy.”

