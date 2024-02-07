Dev.D Then vs Now: Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin to Mahie Gill; what actors are upto after 15 years

It's been fifteen years since Dev.D, the captivating Indian romance film, hit theaters on February 6, 2009. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this modern adaptation injected fresh energy into Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s timeless Bengali novel, Devdas. Despite previous retellings by renowned filmmakers like P.C. Barua, Bimal Roy, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kashyap's interpretation garnered acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

Against the lively settings of contemporary Punjab and Delhi, Dev.D skillfully crafted a narrative where traditional family norms clashed with personal aspirations, and marital relationships evolved into intricate webs of influence and prestige. The film starred Abhay Deol as the introspective Devendra Singh (Dev) Dhillon, Mahie Gill as the feisty Parminder (Paro) Kaur, and Kalki Koechlin as the mysterious Leni/Chandramukhi, fondly referred to as Chanda.

Now, as it celebrates its 15th anniversary, let's catch up on what the cast of the film has been up to these days.

Abhay Deol as Dev

In Dev.D, Abhay Deol portrays Devendra Singh (Dev) Dhillon, a troubled soul battling inner demons, complicated relationships, and addiction. Fifteen years later, Deol has evolved into one of the industry's most respected actors, featuring in memorable roles in films like Aisha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Raanjhana. His latest appearance was in the sports drama film Jungle Cry directed by Sagar Ballary.

Mahie Gill as Paro

In Dev.D, Mahie Gill brings to life the character of Parminder (Paro) Kaur, a resilient woman deeply in love with Dev. Despite societal pressures, Paro remains fiercely independent, navigating love and heartbreak with determination.

Since the release of the film, Mahie has portrayed many nuanced characters. Her roles in Gulaal, Not a Love Story, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Dabangg, and Paan Singh Tomar have been widely appreciated. She has also appeared in popular OTT shows like Apharan - Sabka Katega and Fixerr, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Kalki Koechlin as Chanda

In Dev.D, Kalki Koechlin brings to life the character of Chanda, a young woman navigating a world of exploitation and despair with resilience and dignity. Despite her hardships, she experiences moments of redemption and self-discovery, making her character captivating and multifaceted.

Since her debut in the film, Kalki has garnered appreciation for her diverse roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Gully Boy, as well as in web series such as Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, and Bhram. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Band singer

In Dev.D, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a brief yet memorable role as a band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar. Since then, he has skyrocketed to fame with his exceptional performances, notably as Faisal Khan in the Gangs of Wasseypur film series. His versatility shines in movies like Kick, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Raman Raghav 2.0.

However, it was his portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde in the Sacred Games web series that truly catapulted him to stardom. Siddiqui continues to impress audiences with his remarkable talent, most recently seen in the film Haddi.