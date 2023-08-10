EXCLUSIVE: Made In Heaven 2's Arjun Mathur, Reema Kagti, Shashank Arora have THIS to say about OTT censorship

Made in Heaven Season 2, one of the most-awaited Prime Video shows returned after a long gap of four years. Fans have been showering love on the story of the show on social media since its release. In the second season, Karan (Arjun Mathur) and Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) returned as flatmates. Various themes like skin color, sexuality, extramarital affairs, domestic abuse, drug abuse, opportunism, and many more are carefully depicted. Apart from the narration, the costumes, and set designs are flawless in the show. Now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Arjun Mathur, Reema Kagti, and Shashank Arora spoke about censorship on the OTT platform along with other topics.

Made In Heaven 2's Arjun Mathur, Reema Kagti, Shashank Arora have THIS to say about OTT censorship

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Made In Heaven 2's Arjun Mathur, Reema Kagti, and Shashank Arora were asked if they think there should be somebody to regulate content on web shows also.

Arjun Mathur immediately responded with "Of course not." Then, the film director Reema shared, "I'm not for censorship. I feel like honestly there's no place for censorship in a democracy. I'm for certification."

Following Reema, Shashank added, "You cannot censor literature, or cinema or art. You cannot decide what people consume. You can moderate, you can certify it like Reema said. You cannot control what voices are heard and what is not heard. It's up to the individual to make that choice."

Watch the full interview:

The actors and the film director also opened up on Made In Heaven 2's return after four long years. Reema said, "I never felt that disconnection. Whatever you post there's always a MIH2 question such as 'When is that coming so we're very aware of that fact it has got a very loyal fan following that actually has been trolling us for the last four years (laughs)."

On the other hand, Arjun, Shashank, and Jim also shared that they did not feel the gap as well. They said that once they were given the first shot the actors became that character again with the help of others and it was a "group effort."