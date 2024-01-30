Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene enjoy ‘amazing evening’ with Sting and Trudie Styler; actress drops PICS from party

The Jonas Brothers, iconic musician Sting, Halsey, One Republic, and many other international artists were in Mumbai for the music festival Lollapalooza India 2024, which took place on January 27 and January 28. Post the music festival, Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla hosted a party at their residence, which was attended by Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sting as well as Bollywood celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, among others. Now, Madhuri has shared some lovely pictures from her amazing evening with Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.

A sneak peek into Madhuri Dixit’s amazing evening with Sting and Trudie Styler

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene took to their Instagram account to share some pictures with English musician Sting of the Desert Rose fame, as well as his wife Trudie Styler. Madhuri, Dr Shriram Nene, Sting, and Trudie are seen happily posing together in the first picture, while the next picture also features Adar Poonawalla and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Madhuri looks stunning in a black power suit with golden fringe detailing on one side. Meanwhile, Dr Shriram Nene also donned a black shirt with matching pants. Sting is seen in a black kurta, while Trudie looks gorgeous in a rust-colored shirt paired with an ethnic skirt.

Madhuri Dixit says meeting Sting and Trudie was one of the highlights of the evening

In her caption, Madhuri Dixit wrote that she had an amazing evening, and thanked the hosts Adar Poonawalla, Natasha Poonawalla, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. She also added that she had a great time, and that meeting Sting and Trudie was one of the highlights of the fun evening.

The actress wrote, “Had an amazing evening with our gracious hosts, @shawkiranmazumdar and @adarpoonawalla and @natasha.poonawalla It was such a pleasure spending time with everyone. One of the highlights was meeting @theofficialsting and @trudiestyler who are truly amazing and so lovely.”

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, and Rohini Iyer also shared several pictures from the party, in which they were seen posing with the Jonas Brothers.

