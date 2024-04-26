13 Hum Aapke Hain Koun dialogues that are too sweet to miss

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of the kind of movies that needs no introduction. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, the film is a signature style of Sooraj Barjatya who is known for his family dramas. The movie was released in 1994 and is still fans' favorite. The storyline, screenplay, the set, acting, and the songs are the highlights of the movie. Along with this, one thing that is still popular among audiences is the Hum Aapke Hain Koun dialogues.

From Madhuri Dixit’s “Kyun..Hum Aapke Hain Koun” to Salman Khan’s "Jute de, paise le," these sweet dialogues from Hum Aapke Hain Koun are too cute to miss. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into Sooraj Barjatya’s world of cute, romantic family drama and read these famous dialogues from the film.

Here is the list of 13 best Hum Aapke Hain Koun dialogues that are still fresh in our minds:

1. “Log kehte hai jab khoobsurat ladkiyan jhoot bolti hain… toh aur bhi khoobsurat lagti hai”

This one-liner by Salman Khan’s character Prem is still popular among youth.

2. “Bane chahe dushman zamana hamara, salamat rahe dostana hamara ... na bichade mar ke bhi hum doston, hume dosti ki kasam dosto ... pata koi puche toh kehte hai hum, ek duje ke dil mein rehte hai hum ... nahi aur koi thikana hamara, salamat rahe dostana hamara”

Through this dialogue, Kailashnath (aka Alok Nath) wishes for the longevity of his friendship with his longtime friend Professor Siddharth Choudhary (played by Anupam Kher). This dialogue depicts the true meaning of deep friendship and is one of the best lines from Sooraj Barjatya's Marvel.

3. “Kaate nahi katte lamhe intezaar ke, nazare bichaye baithe hai raste pe yaar ke, dil ne kha dekhe jo jalwe husn yaar ke, laya hai unke kaun falak se utar ke..”

This romantic shayari depicted Prem’s situation when he saw Nisha (aka Madhuri Dixit) in a beautiful saree look and slyly directed towards the art of waiting for the special one.

4. “Aaj pheli baar koi ladki humari car ki front seat par baithi hai”

Firsts are always special and this beautiful one-liner from the film perfectly describes it.

5. “Log kehte hai khoobsurat ladkiyan total me akasar maat kha jati hai”

The flirtatious nature of Prem and Nisha was one of the highlights of the movie and their chemistry still is fresh in the audience's mind. And, this one-liner is one such proof of that.

6. “Kyun…hum aapke hain kaun?”

This beautiful dialogue shows the romantic tension between Prem and Nisha and is one of the popular dialogues from the film.

7. “Arey kaka main toh kaka ban gaya”

This one-liner depicts the happiness that a newborn baby brings into the world.

8. “Tasveer ho gaya hu, tasveer dekh kar…rukhe luti hai yaar ki taqdeer dekh kar.”

This shayari beautifully explained the simplicity of Pooja (aka Renuka Shahane) which was described by a friend of Kailashnath when he first saw her photo.

9. “Bhaiya…jahan ho aapki pyari pyari saaliyan…wahan bade phoonk phoonk ke rakhne padte hai kadam”

This dialogue showed the friendly war between Ladkewale and Ladkiwale during a wedding and the way Salman Khan aka Prem delivered it was flattering.

10. “Jiji, hum ye jute kyu chura rahe hai? Chori karna buri baat hai. Chup! Ye toh shagun hota hai…jute lotane par jija ji se paise milenge.”

Nisha told one of the ‘saaliya’ about the importance of the juta chupayi ritual through this dialogue. And, this dialogue single-handedly made the juta chupayi ritual famous in India and abroad. For those unaware, in the juta chupayi ritual, the bride's side hides the shoes of the groom and does not give them back until they get the desired money (shagun) for it.

11. “Maine pyar kiya tha… kab? Acha acha…pichle janam me”

This dialogue was cued towards Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya’s first venture together, Maine Pyar Kiya, which was released in the year 1989.

12. “Jute de, paise le”

This one-liner is still popular during Indian weddings and is redirected towards the famous juta chupayi ritual, which loosely means that the bride's side should first give shoes to the groom’s side and then they will get the money.

13. “Bhandar! Mami ji chhapar faad ke diya…heero ka haar, imported car, TV, VCR. Toh le aaye? Nahi. Kyun? Kya hai Mami ji…jab bhoji ke sath in sab cheezon ko tol ke dekha toh unka vajan, humari bhoji ke muqabale ratti bhar bhi nahi nikala..Chordkar aaye.”

This dialogue gave a powerful message regarding the menace of the dowry system and how the girl is more valuable than any of the materialistic goods.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a product of good direction and writing, along with amazing acting by the cast. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun dialogues are still popular among youth and there will be no mistake in saying that this is one of the lifetime kind of movies and we are fans of it!

Let us know your favorite Hum Aapke Hain Koun dialogue!

