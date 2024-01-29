INSIDE Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas-Kevin Jonas’ after-party ft. Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and more

The Jonas Brothers recently graced India with their presence, igniting the stage at the Lollapalooza festival with their electrifying performance. While Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, didn’t accompany him on this trip, Bollywood celebrities warmly welcomed him and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Following their concert, an after-party was hosted, and inside glimpses from this glamorous affair have surfaced on the internet. These snapshots capture precious moments of the band mingling with stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, and many more.

Bollywood stars share inside pictures from Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas’ after-party

After their performance at Lollapalooza 2024 on January 27, an after-party was arranged in Mumbai to honor the Jonas Brothers. The event saw the attendance of numerous Bollywood celebrities who had also graced the concert earlier. Taking to social media, these stars shared delightful pictures with the esteemed guests of the evening, capturing cherished moments and offering glimpses into the starry bash.

Bhumi Pednekar, dressed in a stylish pink knitted top paired with a chic black skirt, took to her Instagram Stories to share a group photo. In the snapshot, she posed alongside Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, as well as her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Meanwhile, Samiksha also shared her excitement by posting a cheerful selfie featuring herself, Bhumi, and Nick and Joe.

Additional photos from the party captured Bhumi engaging in a warm embrace with Malaika Arora. Malaika exuded elegance in a denim crop top and skirt ensemble, complemented by a stylish white jacket. Joining them were Sussanne Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth, adding to the star-studded ambiance.

Sussanne Khan also shared more moments from the festivities, featuring herself posing with Nick Jonas, Bhumi Pednekar, Nitasha Nanda, and other notable personalities.

The party also saw the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, and others, in their fashionable attires.

Meanwhile, the concert itself was a lively affair, with the crowd entertained by the performances and enthusiastically chanting 'jiju' for Nick, a term of endearment affectionately used by fans since his marriage to Priyanka Chopra.

In response to this overwhelming display of love, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude, sharing a concert video and captioning it with heartfelt words: "My heart" accompanied by a red heart and face holding back tears emoji, followed by "thank you Mumbai."

