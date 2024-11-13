Mahavatar: All you want to know about Chiranjeevi Parashurama played by Vicky Kaushal in Amar Kaushik’s next

Vicky Kaushal surprised his fans with his first-look poster as the "eternal warrior of dharma," Chiranjeevi Parashurama, in his next film, Mahavatar. Directed by Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, the unrecognizable look of the Chhaava actor has already piqued fans’ interest. But do you actually know about Parashurama's role in Hindu mythology? Read on to find out.

Parashurama is the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu, also known as Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava, and Virarama in Hinduism. As per Rudrakshratna.com, the Hari Vansh Purana states that Kartaveerya Arjun, a king who ruled Mahishmati Nagri in central India, engaged in disruptive behavior along with other Kshatriyas that made life difficult for the common people.

Lord Vishnu reincarnated as the son of Renuka (belonging to a warrior family) and Jamdagani, a Brahamana to fulfill the request of the Goddess of the Earth. When his family was tortured by the ruling class, he picked his axe to fight against it.

However, when his father, who resisted the confiscation of the family cow, was killed, Parashurama picked his axe again and killed all the demonic kings twenty-one times. The incarnation of Lord Vishnu’s sixth avatar is said to have fought the monarch and the Kshatriyas to liberate the world from their evil force. As a result, harmony was restored, and the Parashurama story is remembered as a peace-restoring event in history.

Advertisement

Parashurama also finds his mention in the Ramayana at the time when Lord Rama uplifts and breaks the divine bow Pinaka, the arrow during Sita Swayamvara. It was the first time that two avatars of Lord Vishnu confronted each other only to make Parashurama realize that his purpose was fulfilled by destroying evil Kshatriyas after Lord Rama showed him his Vishnu avatar.

In addition to this, in Mahabharata, he was the guru of Bhisma, Drona, Rukmi, and Karna.

As he is "Chiranjeevi (immortal)," unlike other avatars, Hindu belief suggests that the Parashurama avatar still resides on earth. In fact, a significant temple is dedicated to Parashurama at the holy site of Pajaka near Udupi. Numerous temples in India's western are also dedicated to him.

Further, Parashurama is one of the Chiranjivis (Immortals) who will appear at the end of the Kaliyuga to be the guru of Vishnu's tenth and last incarnation, Kalki.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar, and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD 2; Satyug in Indian cinema to enter in 2026-27? Here’s why we think so