Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar, and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD 2; Satyug in Indian cinema to enter in 2026-27? Here’s why we think so

The period dramas inspired by Hindu mythology have been taking center stage with an exciting line-up of movies. From Ranbir Kapoor’s highly-awaited Ramayana to Vicky Kaushal’s recent announcement Mahavatar; it won’t be wrong to say that Satyug in the Indian cinema is back. Read on to know why we think so.

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal announced his next collaboration with Amar Kaushik titled Mahavatar. The mythological movie is based on the life of the "eternal warrior of dharma" Chiranjeevi Parashurama. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film will release on Christmas 2026.

It was just a couple of days back that the release date of Nitesh Tiwari’s long-awaited Ramayana was made official. In the special post, the team announced two parts of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer that will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively.

Notably, before these two announcements, audiences had already enjoyed Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which was released earlier this year. Going further, the Kalki Cinematic Universe will have only 2 parts, which will be followed by the third part dedicated to Supreme Yaskin.

The first part of Kalki 2898 AD ends with Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) getting a taste of the serum he's been longing for and Project K coming to life. In the second part, the pregnant Sumathi will play a pivotal role, while Bhhairava’s shocking revelation will leave Aswatthama in disbelief.

In an earlier conversation with Prabhas on Instagram Live, Nag Ashwin revealed that Part 2 of the film will take 3 years to complete. This implies that makers will gear up for its release in 2026.

Now coming back to the point that we mentioned initially, for the unversed, all the above-mentioned films are inspired by different avatars of Lord Vishnu. For instance, Parashurama is said to be the 6th avatar among the Dashavatara of Lord Vishnu. Similarly, Lord Rama is said to be the 7th avatar and Lord Krishna and Kalki from the second part of Kalki 2898 AD are said to be the 8th and 10th avatars respectively. All these films will be taking over the big screens in the year 2026-27.

Quite fascinating, isn't it? Which of these films are you excited about the most?

