Manav Kaul recalls spending time with Sushant Singh Rajput in his 'bigger hotel room' during Kai Po Che shoot

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh starrer Kai Po Che was released in 2013 and the Abhishek Kapoor directorial managed to entertain the audience thoroughly. The audience loved watching Sushant in the film and they were mighty impressed by his skills in his debut film. The film also starred Manav Kaul and Amrita Puri in important roles. Recently, during an interview, Manav spoke about spending time with the late actor in his 'bigger hotel room'.

Manav Kaul recalls his memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Manav revealed that he knew Sushant from the theatre circuit. He also talked about their time on the sets of Kai Po Che. Manav said that Sushant used to enjoy video games. He also said that they used to hang out in Sushant's 'bigger hotel room' since he was a big star. Manav said, "I knew Sushant a little bit from the theatre circuit. I had only one scene with him in the movie. But we used to hang in his hotel room. Because he was a big star, he was given the bigger hotel room. I was in a smaller place; it’s normal."

He continued, "I’d go over to his room, we had dinner there, we played the guitar. He used to enjoy video games a lot. It was fun… I like to say that Kai Po Che is my first film, because when I returned to acting after 12 years, I felt that the industry had changed. Actors were having serious conversations about performance, there was sync sound, more thought was being paid to the craft."

Sushant made his entry into Bollywood after enjoying a successful phase in the TV industry. The actor was found dead on 14th June 2020 at his Bandra apartment. Recently, his friends and family members shared emotional posts as they remembered him on his third death anniversary.

On the work front, Manav was last seen in Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and Jalsa with Vidya Balan.