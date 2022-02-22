EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit, Manav left in splits as Sanjay Kapoor reveals who can’t pass mirror without looking

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul will be soon seen sharing screen space in their upcoming web series The Fame Game. The show will trace the story of Anamika Anand, a famous celebrity, who goes missing, bringing about a series of events. Ahead of its premiere on a streaming platform on the 25th Of February, Madhuri, Sanjay, and Manav have been busy promoting the show. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actors talked about stardom, the series, and also played a fun game of ‘who’s most likely to’.

The game starts with the question who is the first one to reach the set. While Madhuri points at herself, Manav thinks it’s him. The three of them then agree that it’s Madhuri who reaches the set first. The second question in the game is who is the bigger foodie, and Sanjay Kapoor is quick to raise his hand, while Madhuri and Manav instantly point towards Sanjay. The actor even jokes about it and says, “Yeah I love food. Nazar nahi aata? (Can’t you see?)”

The next question is who is the funnier one, and Sanjay shares that all three of them have a great sense of humour. However, he adds, that it’s Madhuri who laughs the most and enjoys everything. When asked who’s most likely to forget their lines, Manav and Madhuri do not answer, however, Sanjay raises his hand. They add that any of them might forget their lines. Sanjay adds that sometimes, one might get stuck on the simplest of lines, even if they deliver long dialogues another time. After this, Madhuri and Manav point at Sanjay when asked who’s always on their phone. The actor jokes that he needs to know if his two children have had their meals or not.

Madhuri then reveals that she could not wait to pack up first, since she was the first one to reach sets. When asked who cannot pass the mirror without looking into it, Sanjay promptly says it’s his brother Anil Kapoor. Hearing this, Madhuri and Manav burst into splits.

Watch the interview below:

