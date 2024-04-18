Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra announce pregnancy; Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ananya, more congratulate

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra on January 27, 2023, in an intimate ceremony, had a magical wedding celebration with her entire family in attendance, including her father, Vivian Richards, who flew in from the Caribbean. Now, on April 18, 2024, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared the news of her first pregnancy with hubby Satyadeep Misra.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce first pregnancy

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared the news of her first pregnancy with hubby Satyadeep Misra. She posted a picture of a pregnant emoji, and in the last photo, Masaba and Satya can be seen posing together.

Masaba captioned it, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad".

Check out Masaba's post here:

Celebrities shower love and blessings on Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Richa Chadha echoed the sentiment with her own "Congratulations," as did Mini Mathur with "oh yayyyy congratulations masabiiiiii and sattuji, Fabulous news." Kriti Sanon added her congratulations, while Karisma Kapoor addressed Masaba and her partner with, "Congratulations @masabagupta @instasattu." Bipasha Basu shared, "Awwww congratulations. Babies are the best !!!!" Swara Bhasker wrapped it up with, "OMG SO MANY congratulations you guys."

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram stories, re-shared Masaba's post, and wrote, "Love you, Congratulations and Masaba and Satyadeep."

Check it out here:

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra tied the knot on January 27, 2023, and took to social media to announce it. Sharing a photo of them, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!"

The intimate wedding was also attended by her dad Viv Richards.

